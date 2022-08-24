Karanth Layout: 86 land losers get entitlement papers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Dr Karanth Layout, the SC-appointed Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee had impressed upon the court the need to issue special certificates for this Layout. The first such certificate was issued on November 18, 2021, in Yelahanka.

Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, BDA, Dr A Soujanya told TNIE, “Till now, 418 people have staked a claim for certificates. We have handed over 86 certificates to the doorsteps of those who have handed over land. Many of them have multiple claimants within the family for ownership. Some are genuine civil disputes but many are frivolous too.”

Priority would be given to entitlement certificate holders when the process of allotment of sites begins in the Layout, she stressed. “As compensation, those who lost land get 9,583 square feet of developed land for every acre of land surrendered (40 per cent). Since land value would rise in the future, the public prefers to take land compensation rather than cash,” the DC added.

Soujanya said that compensation awards have been framed for 2,562 acres of land while the BDA has taken possession of 2,282 acres. BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said a detailed and thorough process of verification has been undertaken before certificates are issued. “The name of the land serial number, village, extent of land handed over, and also the quantum of developed land that would be given in future is specified in the entitlement certificate,” he said.

