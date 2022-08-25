What to choose medical or spa facial at salons? 

Dr Mikki Singh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the things that the pandemic has taught us is to take care of ourselves. Millennials have taken heed, whether it comes to dieting, healthcare and skin care. A facial massage is an indulgent experience that one can go through when it comes to skincare and there is more to it than just leaving one upbeat and rejuvenated.

Many are seeking facial services in salons and clinics, not understanding the different procedures that different skin types require. There are two distinct types of facials that are offered. While on the one hand, we have salon facials, on the other we have derma facials. So, how do we differentiate between the two? For starters, salon or spa facials target the superficial layer of the skin and focus on the relaxation aspect.

In these facials, ingredients in the products used are mainly natural such as fruit facials and mud packs. Products used are available over the counter and do not contain any active ingredients. Salon facials are performed by therapists and do not involve any prior skin health analysis. If one is looking for a clean-up with glowing skin, without concentrating on deeper layers, a salon facial would suffice.

In medical or derma facials, the first thing that is done is an analysis of the skin to determine the facial that would have the maximum benefit. Most importantly it is done by a certified medical expert. These are medical-grade resurfacing skin treatments that clean out and hydrate the skin. A derma facial is a three-step process involving exfoliation, infusion, and oxygenation.

First, the skin is exfoliated where all the dead cells are removed, and the skin is prepared to receive active nutrients. Technologies such as the use of a bubble-based vacuum cleaner are being used to get maximum effect. In the infusion stage, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums are introduced to brighten the skin. This is done through either radiofrequency or ultrasound.

While the tripolar radiofrequency provides anti-ageing and skin brightening effects, the ultrasound increases the penetration levels of active ingredients. The third step would be to oxygenate the skin which results in the absorption of ingredients and improves blood circulation. An OxyPod Capsule is used for the oxygenation process.

The fact that this process involves a combination of derma treatments that are done by a certified medical professional explains the long-lasting effect on the skin. Derma facials are used not only to clear clogged pores but also to target dull skin, and hyperpigmentation and improve the overall health of the skin. It is recommended that derma facials be done at least once a month to see improvement in one’s skin.

With increased access to content and increasing consumer awareness, a large number of people are seeking medical or derma facials over spa facials not only because of the longevity of the results but also the fact that derma facials, though a little more expensive, guarantee improvement in skin health as the deeper layers are targeted here. An informed decision therefore would go a long way on one’s journey to glowing skin.

(The writer is the founder & head dermatologist, Bodycraft Clinic)

BENGALURU: One of the things that the pandemic has taught us is to take care of ourselves. Millennials have taken heed, whether it comes to dieting, healthcare and skin care. A facial massage is an indulgent experience that one can go through when it comes to skincare and there is more to it than just leaving one upbeat and rejuvenated. Many are seeking facial services in salons and clinics, not understanding the different procedures that different skin types require. There are two distinct types of facials that are offered. While on the one hand, we have salon facials, on the other we have derma facials. So, how do we differentiate between the two? For starters, salon or spa facials target the superficial layer of the skin and focus on the relaxation aspect. In these facials, ingredients in the products used are mainly natural such as fruit facials and mud packs. Products used are available over the counter and do not contain any active ingredients. Salon facials are performed by therapists and do not involve any prior skin health analysis. If one is looking for a clean-up with glowing skin, without concentrating on deeper layers, a salon facial would suffice. In medical or derma facials, the first thing that is done is an analysis of the skin to determine the facial that would have the maximum benefit. Most importantly it is done by a certified medical expert. These are medical-grade resurfacing skin treatments that clean out and hydrate the skin. A derma facial is a three-step process involving exfoliation, infusion, and oxygenation. First, the skin is exfoliated where all the dead cells are removed, and the skin is prepared to receive active nutrients. Technologies such as the use of a bubble-based vacuum cleaner are being used to get maximum effect. In the infusion stage, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums are introduced to brighten the skin. This is done through either radiofrequency or ultrasound. While the tripolar radiofrequency provides anti-ageing and skin brightening effects, the ultrasound increases the penetration levels of active ingredients. The third step would be to oxygenate the skin which results in the absorption of ingredients and improves blood circulation. An OxyPod Capsule is used for the oxygenation process. The fact that this process involves a combination of derma treatments that are done by a certified medical professional explains the long-lasting effect on the skin. Derma facials are used not only to clear clogged pores but also to target dull skin, and hyperpigmentation and improve the overall health of the skin. It is recommended that derma facials be done at least once a month to see improvement in one’s skin. With increased access to content and increasing consumer awareness, a large number of people are seeking medical or derma facials over spa facials not only because of the longevity of the results but also the fact that derma facials, though a little more expensive, guarantee improvement in skin health as the deeper layers are targeted here. An informed decision therefore would go a long way on one’s journey to glowing skin. (The writer is the founder & head dermatologist, Bodycraft Clinic)