Draft voters’ list for BBMP elections out

Bengaluru voters whose names have been left out or if there are any corrections in the draft list should inform the nodal or registration officers.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for reprrsentational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A draft voters’ list for the BBMP election, 2022 was published on Thursday evening on www.bbmp.gov.in. With this, the Palike moves a step closer to holding polls to the city corporation. State Election Commission Commissioner Basavaraju and Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath held a joint press conference regarding the publication of 243 ward-wise draft voters’ lists.

As per the Commission, there are a total of 79,08,394 voters in BBMP limits, of which 41,09,496 are male and 37,97,497 are female, and 1,401 are of the third gender. Objections can be filed till September 2, and the final draft after correction and revision will be out on September 22. Basavaraju explained that a ward, Kudlu in Anekal, has a minimum of 18,604 voters, and in Thanisandra in Byatarayanapura, there are a maximum of 51,653 voters.

Bengaluru voters whose names have been left out or if there are any corrections in the draft list should inform the nodal or registration officers. In 2010, voter turnout in Bengaluru elections was 44 per cent, and in 2015 it was 49 per cent.

“I urge all voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Voters should pay utmost attention in choosing their representatives,” said Basavaraju. Girinath informed that all political parties will be appealed to provide booth-level agents to coordinate with the revenue officers concerned to encourage more people to register and vote. “As Bengaluru traditionally witnesses low voting percentage in elections, awareness programmes will be held. We will appeal to new and first-time voters to turn out in large numbers on polling day,” he said.

