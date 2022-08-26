Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases health vision document roadmap laid for 25 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday released the vision health document, ‘Advancing People’s Health in Karnataka: Vision for Progress’, a roadmap for healthcare for the next 25 years, brought out by the Vision Group set up by the government.

Bommai said the government will implement all the recommendations step by step in Karnataka, and strive to have the best health management in Asia in the next five years. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Karnataka is the first state to come out with such a comprehensive vision document for health, with remedial solutions for improving services at rural sub-centres and tertiary care facilities.

“After research, a team of 250 experts led by Prof G Gururaj has come up with this document, with best practices from across the world. It will be implemented with five Is - Intervention, Integration, Implementation, Innovation & Investment,” he said.

Prof Gururaj said the document focuses on giving high-quality, equitable, accessible, pluralistic public health services that will promote good healthcare, effective disease management, critical disease care, and preparedness for health emergencies for a healthy citizenry. “The mission is to provide affordable and quality healthcare through a holistic approach...,” he added.

Nine new medical colleges to come up in one year, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that nine new medical colleges will be established on the PPP model in nine districts which do not have medical colleges, within a year. He was speaking at a Doctors’ Day event organised by the Health department here. Bommai said that preliminary, secondary and tertiary camps will be held in all districts to treat cardiac ailments and cancer. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that based on a report given on Wednesday by a committee formed a year ago, uniform cadre or common cadre and recruitment rules will be implemented in health and medical education departments.

A few Goals to be achieved by 2030

Reduce the population living below the national poverty line, from existing 20.91%

Increase the percentage of households covered by health insurance from 28.1%

Address physical and sexual violence among married women

Increase government spending on health and social protection from 0.18% GDSP

Reduce the incidence of TB from 135 per lakh, HIV/AIDS from 0.02%

