Karnataka cops asked to follow traffic rules 

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of violation of traffic rules by police personnel while using department vehicles, strict instructions have been issued to ensure no police vehicles violate rules. Citizens taking to social media and posting pictures of police staff violating traffic rules has become a common trend in recent times. As this is denting the image of the police department, it is learnt that a communication has been sent to all police stations asking the inspectors to instruct the personnel, especially those who drive department vehicles, to ensure that they follow all traffic rules.

The move comes following people reporting violations of traffic rules by police through social media, emails, and the Public Eye application. A senior police officer said that people generally observe police vehicles on roads and they tend to expose any violation by taking a photo or recording a video and posting them on social media.

“The staff have been instructed to strictly follow the rules as police is a disciplined force and violation of rules by uniformed men, who are supposed to uphold laws and rules, brings disrepute to the entire force. They have been instructed that they should be a role model to the public by following the rules or disciplinary action will be initiated,” the officer added.

