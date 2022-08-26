Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka youth rewarded for returning gold chain

R Harshavardhan had found the gold chain, valued at Rs 2 lakh, on the bed in the scanning room of Punya Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

Published: 26th August 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Gold chain

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A 24-year-old engineering graduate was awarded a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday by K Santosh Babu, Superintendent of Police of Ramanagara district for his honesty in returning a gold chain to a 64-year-old woman. R Harshavardhan had found the gold chain, valued at Rs 2 lakh, on the bed in the scanning room of Punya Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

He had been to the hospital with his grandmother. While waiting for the doctor, he spotted the chain. As there was nobody else in the room, he picked it up, and later informed the doctor about the chain and left his mobile phone number at reception.

“I did not want to hand over the chain to the wrong person. The receptionist later called and said that the owner of the chain wants to talk,” Harshavardhan said. “The gold chain was returned to the owner Jayalakshmamma (64), a retired government employee. A statement was also recorded by the police. Jayalakshmamma was very ill when she came to the hospital. She was in one of the wards and later came to the scanning room after gaining her consciousness,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka youth gold chain Bengaluru Ramanagara
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp