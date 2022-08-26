Karnataka youth rewarded for returning gold chain

By Express News Service

A 24-year-old engineering graduate was awarded a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday by K Santosh Babu, Superintendent of Police of Ramanagara district for his honesty in returning a gold chain to a 64-year-old woman. R Harshavardhan had found the gold chain, valued at Rs 2 lakh, on the bed in the scanning room of Punya Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

He had been to the hospital with his grandmother. While waiting for the doctor, he spotted the chain. As there was nobody else in the room, he picked it up, and later informed the doctor about the chain and left his mobile phone number at reception.

“I did not want to hand over the chain to the wrong person. The receptionist later called and said that the owner of the chain wants to talk,” Harshavardhan said. “The gold chain was returned to the owner Jayalakshmamma (64), a retired government employee. A statement was also recorded by the police. Jayalakshmamma was very ill when she came to the hospital. She was in one of the wards and later came to the scanning room after gaining her consciousness,” he added.

