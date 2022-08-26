Security cover for every Ganesha idol not possible, says Bengaluru police commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the Ganesha festival, city police commissioner Pratap Reddy, during a law and order meeting with BBMP at Town Hall on Thursday, said that it is not possible to deploy police personnel and provide security for every Ganesha idol.

He said that the people at their respective places have to work as volunteers, and install CCTVs. “Adopting such steps will ensure that the festival and the programmes are held smoothly,” said Reddy.

Regarding Covid-19 regulations, the rules will be the same as it was in 2019. He said that the police and BBMP will implement the rules so that citizens do not face any problems. During emergencies, for ambulances and fire engines to pass, there should be a plan, and the volunteers and staffers should be deployed at important junctures, he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar

Girinath and Police Commissioner

Pratap Reddy on Thursday | Express

To benefit everyone, the state government has implemented a single window system. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “Let’s celebrate Ganeshotsav with a bang. This single window system has been made to cut down on restrictions.” Everyone has to apply to get permission.“Deployment of personnel will be increased during immersion,” said Girinath, adding that the Kalyanis are being cleaned, and that cranes and mobile tankers are being arranged.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Subramanya, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil, Bescom MD Mahantesh, KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasulu, District Fire Officer Hemant, organisers of Ganesh Pratisthan, and various community leaders were present in the meeting.

BENGALURU: For the Ganesha festival, city police commissioner Pratap Reddy, during a law and order meeting with BBMP at Town Hall on Thursday, said that it is not possible to deploy police personnel and provide security for every Ganesha idol. He said that the people at their respective places have to work as volunteers, and install CCTVs. “Adopting such steps will ensure that the festival and the programmes are held smoothly,” said Reddy. Regarding Covid-19 regulations, the rules will be the same as it was in 2019. He said that the police and BBMP will implement the rules so that citizens do not face any problems. During emergencies, for ambulances and fire engines to pass, there should be a plan, and the volunteers and staffers should be deployed at important junctures, he said. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Thursday | ExpressTo benefit everyone, the state government has implemented a single window system. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “Let’s celebrate Ganeshotsav with a bang. This single window system has been made to cut down on restrictions.” Everyone has to apply to get permission.“Deployment of personnel will be increased during immersion,” said Girinath, adding that the Kalyanis are being cleaned, and that cranes and mobile tankers are being arranged. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Subramanya, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil, Bescom MD Mahantesh, KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasulu, District Fire Officer Hemant, organisers of Ganesh Pratisthan, and various community leaders were present in the meeting.