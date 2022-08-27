Bengaluru sees 41mm rain in three hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Bengalureans woke up on Friday morning, they were surprised to find out it had rained through the rain. The city recorded 41.4 mm of rainfall between 3 am and 6 am on Friday, which has also opened up potholes in BBMP limits. An IMD release showed that 42 places in the city received heavy rain from Thursday midnight to early morning on Friday.

A student enjoys cycling on Chowdaiah

Road in Bengaluru on Friday after

heavy showers lashed the city |

Vinod kumar T

Gottigere received 61mm rainfall, Anjanapura 60mm, Hemmigepura 53mm, Doresanipalya 51mm, Arakere 49mm, Bilekahalli 48mm, Begur 42mm, Gollahalli 41mm, Rajmahal 36mm, RR Nagar 34mm, Vidyapeetha 33mm, Chamarajpet 33mm, HAL 30mm, Kengeri 30mm, and Cottonpet 29mm, till 6 am on Friday.

The release stated that from Friday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over parts of South Interior Karnataka till Sunday.

