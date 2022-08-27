Karnataka Health Vision Group recommends reducing burden of NCDs by 50% by 2030

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health Vision Group, in its vision document, has noted that the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is emerging as a major public health problem to be dealt with on priority, and recommended reducing the burden of NCDs by 50% by 2030.

It has been advised to chalk out a comprehensive action plan that includes prevention, screening, diagnosis and care, to reduce and also strengthen the existing NCD cels, NPCDCS (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke) programme, besides establishing a task force to guide an implement it.

The vision group has noted that the burden of NCDs, also known as chronic diseases or lifestyle-related disorders, especially cardiovascular diseases (7.58%), stroke (150/million), chronic lung diseases (4.36%) have a high socio-economic impact, while cancers (126.25/million), diabetes (7.50%), and mental disorders (34%) have a moderate socio-economic impact.

The group pointed out that besides genetic reasons, urbanisation, fast-paced living stress, longevity of life leading to an increase in the elderly population, sedentary lifestyle, fast food culture including a diet low in fruits and vegetables (72.4%), high BP (23.6%), high total cholesterol (12.7%), smoking (9.3%), high body mass index (5.5%), alcohol and drug abuse (4%) and high fasting plasma glucose levels (3.6%) are leading to the growing burden of NCDs.

The recently completed national NCD monitoring survey, which had Karnataka among the study population, indicated that 58.70% of subjects did not have WHO recommended levels of physical activity, 32.80% used tobacco, 28.50% had raised BJP, 15.90% used alcohol, the mean dietary salt intake was 8gm, which have led to increased burden of NCD.

What it suggests

Raise awareness at schools, colleges and workplaces to promote healthy lifestyle activities, have counselling services and dedicated staff to assess NCDs in public healthcare facilities. Create an environment for walking, cycling, and sports; reduce the use of personal transport. Taxation policies to promote healthy habits, by increasing excise taxes and prices on tobacco products, alcoholic beverages

BENGALURU: The Health Vision Group, in its vision document, has noted that the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is emerging as a major public health problem to be dealt with on priority, and recommended reducing the burden of NCDs by 50% by 2030. It has been advised to chalk out a comprehensive action plan that includes prevention, screening, diagnosis and care, to reduce and also strengthen the existing NCD cels, NPCDCS (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke) programme, besides establishing a task force to guide an implement it. The vision group has noted that the burden of NCDs, also known as chronic diseases or lifestyle-related disorders, especially cardiovascular diseases (7.58%), stroke (150/million), chronic lung diseases (4.36%) have a high socio-economic impact, while cancers (126.25/million), diabetes (7.50%), and mental disorders (34%) have a moderate socio-economic impact. The group pointed out that besides genetic reasons, urbanisation, fast-paced living stress, longevity of life leading to an increase in the elderly population, sedentary lifestyle, fast food culture including a diet low in fruits and vegetables (72.4%), high BP (23.6%), high total cholesterol (12.7%), smoking (9.3%), high body mass index (5.5%), alcohol and drug abuse (4%) and high fasting plasma glucose levels (3.6%) are leading to the growing burden of NCDs. The recently completed national NCD monitoring survey, which had Karnataka among the study population, indicated that 58.70% of subjects did not have WHO recommended levels of physical activity, 32.80% used tobacco, 28.50% had raised BJP, 15.90% used alcohol, the mean dietary salt intake was 8gm, which have led to increased burden of NCD. What it suggests Raise awareness at schools, colleges and workplaces to promote healthy lifestyle activities, have counselling services and dedicated staff to assess NCDs in public healthcare facilities. Create an environment for walking, cycling, and sports; reduce the use of personal transport. Taxation policies to promote healthy habits, by increasing excise taxes and prices on tobacco products, alcoholic beverages