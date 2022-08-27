On the rocks: Paloma, the most popular cocktail around the world        

Kishor Tadikamalla By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Paloma is arguably the perfect cocktail. With a base of bright citrus and smooth tequila that’s punched up by a sparkling splash of grapefruit soda and lime, it’s sweet, sour, and refreshing.

While the history of the drink is rather nebulous, there is no suggestion that the drink was ever anything more than a two-ingredient crowd-pleaser. Taste Cocktails suggests the drink was named after La Paloma (The Dove), the popular folk song composed in the early 1860s. Today, the Paloma is possibly the most popular cocktail around the world.

A combination of fruity, sweet and bitter, the drink is easy to make and easier to consume. “It’s a great alternative to the margarita as it’s not as strong in ABV (Alcohol By Volume) because it’s a long drink, it’s slightly less acidic, bubbly and very refreshing.”

I don’t know why Paloma escaped our collective attention for so long. Maybe it’s the resurgence of old-school classics or maybe, sheltering-in-place has us in a tequila frame of mind. I like making my Palomas in a big pot and leaving it in the middle of the party table for people to enjoy.

Making a Paloma

Pour 50 ml of tequila into a highball glass. Add 5 ml of lime juice and a pinch of salt.

Add 10 ml of hibiscus, fresh brew and 5 ml of elderflower syrup. Fill the glass with ice and top it up

with approximately 100 ml of pink grapefruit soda.

Do not forget to rim your glass with salt all the way down before you make this drink. Garnish with

grapefruit and it’s ready to serve.

