10,000 Ganesha idols with seeds of medicinal plants to be distributed in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be distributing 10,000 clay Ganesha idols, which will contain in them seeds of medicinal plants in, at the National College Grounds on Sunday. Besides creating awareness about using eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the event also aims to make it to Guinness Book of World Records.

The event, which is organised in association with Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, will promote the celebration of an eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi. The organisers called this a special initiative to create awareness in the public, students, and youth organisations that celebrate the festival.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh, along with scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yuduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will distribute the idols to the public and organisations to be installed at homes and other venues, and later to be immersed in buckets and pots to transform into medicinal plants.

The KSPCB has also issued instructions to the public and organisers to buy eco-friendly idols which should not contain any chemicals. Also, they should use paper bowls to distribute prasadam and remove garlands before immersing the idols in ponds and lakes. The public is advised to use natural flowers to decorate pandals and idols, instead of plastic ones.

“To celebrate a meaningful Ganesha festival, the KSPCB has decided to distribute idols made of clay and the public should join their hands in celebrating the festival in an environment-friendly manner,” Singh said.

Police issue directions for Ganesha Chaturthi

Collecting donations from the public is considered illegal

No idols should be installed in any sensitive area or controversial place. Organisers will be held responsible for any untoward incident

Organisers have to take BBMP’s permission before installing idols, and traffic should not be affected

Organisers should not use mics and loudspeakers beyond the stipulated time (6 am to 10 pm)

