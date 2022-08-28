Home Cities Bengaluru

Protests galore against Bilkis convicts’ remission in Bengaluru

The move is communal and casteist. The Gujarat government is Islamaphobic and has been continuing with what happened in the 2002 Gujarat riots, they alleged.

Activists and members of various organisations stage a protest against remission of sentence of Bilkis Bano case convicts, at Freedom Park on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mass protests were held across the state against the remission of the sentence of the Bilkis Bano case convicts with over a thousand citizens gathering at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Women’s organisations, citizen groups and student unions took part in the protest. They were joined by activists, lawyers, writers and minority rights organisations, including writers K Ramaiah, Aakar Patel, Mamta Sagar, and activists Akkai Padmashali and K S Vimala.

Condemning the Gujarat government’s decision to release the accused, they termed the remission of sentence illegal and in violation of the constitutional guarantee of equality.  The move is communal and casteist. The Gujarat government is Islamaphobic and has been continuing with what happened in the 2002 Gujarat riots, they alleged.

“The remissions show that we have not yet received social independence. In the Manusmriti, it is said that Brahmins should not be punished even if they commit heinous crimes. Is this the policy being followed by the Gujarat government? We will receive real Independence only if we combat communalism and annihilate caste,” said Nandini, one of the activists part of the Slum Mahila Sanghatane.

Aakar Patel and Ramaiah said the protests must continue, while transgender activist Akkai Padmashali pointed out the response of society has been poor. “Amrit Mahotsav has actually been used to spread poisonous hate through the population. The poor response from larger society to this appalling release indicates a decay in the moral fabric of society,” she said.

Protests were also held in over 15 districts in the state, including Yagiri, Belagavi, Bidar, Hassan, Shivamogga and Mysuru. The protesters also wrote to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding the withdrawal of remission.

“As citizens of this country, the impact of this action cannot be overlooked. It raises fundamental questions over absolute disregard and even contempt for the safety and security of women, especially those from the minority community. There can be no doubt that the remission and premature release is patently illegal, unethical and unjust and therefore we demand that you take necessary action to ensure the same be revoked and the 11 convicts be immediately sent back to jail to complete the rest of their life-term,” the letter read. The agitators said protests will continue till the remission is withdrawn.

