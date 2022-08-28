Woman, seven friends held in kidnap case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of eight, including two women, has been arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police in connection with a kidnap case. The main accused and the victim were former live-in partners. The two had met on an online dating app, became close and started living together. But their relationship soured and they parted ways. The woman accused, who wanted to teach the victim a lesson, hatched a kidnap plot and got him abducted with the help of the other accused.

Around 10 days ago, the main accused, Clara, allegedly asked the victim, Mahadev Prasad, to meet her one last time. Unaware of the plot, Prasad went to meet her around 11.30 am and was kidnapped by the gang in a car. He was beaten up and then released.

The other accused are identified as Hemavathi, Madhu, Santosh, Masana Kiran, Ashwath Narayan, Lokesh and Manu. “Clara, who was already married, was estranged from her husband as they used to have regular fights. She also wanted to divorce him. Around that time, she met Prasad on the dating app. The two also wanted to marry after some time, and Prasad knew of Clara’s troubled married life. But he suspected her of having an affair with another man and started ignoring her. Clara too had similar doubts about Prasad. As they could not sort out their differences, they parted ways and stayed separately,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Clara, however, was extremely upset that her live-in relationship broke, despite her wanting to marry Prasad after divorcing her first husband. When nothing was going her way, she wanted to take revenge.

The Hanumanthanagar police have registered a case and are investigating further.

BENGALURU: A gang of eight, including two women, has been arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police in connection with a kidnap case. The main accused and the victim were former live-in partners. The two had met on an online dating app, became close and started living together. But their relationship soured and they parted ways. The woman accused, who wanted to teach the victim a lesson, hatched a kidnap plot and got him abducted with the help of the other accused. Around 10 days ago, the main accused, Clara, allegedly asked the victim, Mahadev Prasad, to meet her one last time. Unaware of the plot, Prasad went to meet her around 11.30 am and was kidnapped by the gang in a car. He was beaten up and then released. The other accused are identified as Hemavathi, Madhu, Santosh, Masana Kiran, Ashwath Narayan, Lokesh and Manu. “Clara, who was already married, was estranged from her husband as they used to have regular fights. She also wanted to divorce him. Around that time, she met Prasad on the dating app. The two also wanted to marry after some time, and Prasad knew of Clara’s troubled married life. But he suspected her of having an affair with another man and started ignoring her. Clara too had similar doubts about Prasad. As they could not sort out their differences, they parted ways and stayed separately,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Clara, however, was extremely upset that her live-in relationship broke, despite her wanting to marry Prasad after divorcing her first husband. When nothing was going her way, she wanted to take revenge. The Hanumanthanagar police have registered a case and are investigating further.