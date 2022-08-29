Home Cities Bengaluru

Do not charge excess fare: Karnataka Transport Minister told private bus operators

The minister appealed to private bus operators not to exploit customers. KSRTC had recently announced operating 500 additional buses ahead of the  Gowri-Ganesha festival.

Published: 29th August 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu has warned private bus operators against collecting excess fares ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival.  

“It has come to my notice that some private bus operators have been collecting excess fares. I have instructed operators that they should collect fares as prescribed by the Transport Department. Penal action will be taken against those bus owners who are collecting excess fare,” he added.

The minister appealed to private bus operators not to exploit customers. “If anyone exploits helpless customers, they should be prepared to face action,” he warned. KSRTC had recently announced operating 500 additional buses ahead of the festivities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu private bus operators Gowri-Ganesha festival
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp