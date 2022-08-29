Do not charge excess fare: Karnataka Transport Minister told private bus operators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu has warned private bus operators against collecting excess fares ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

“It has come to my notice that some private bus operators have been collecting excess fares. I have instructed operators that they should collect fares as prescribed by the Transport Department. Penal action will be taken against those bus owners who are collecting excess fare,” he added.

The minister appealed to private bus operators not to exploit customers. “If anyone exploits helpless customers, they should be prepared to face action,” he warned. KSRTC had recently announced operating 500 additional buses ahead of the festivities.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu has warned private bus operators against collecting excess fares ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival. “It has come to my notice that some private bus operators have been collecting excess fares. I have instructed operators that they should collect fares as prescribed by the Transport Department. Penal action will be taken against those bus owners who are collecting excess fare,” he added. The minister appealed to private bus operators not to exploit customers. “If anyone exploits helpless customers, they should be prepared to face action,” he warned. KSRTC had recently announced operating 500 additional buses ahead of the festivities.