Free medicine kits given to cancer patients in Bengaluru

Published: 29th August 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Poor lifestyle habits, alcohol, drugs and tobacco consumption have led to a rise in cancer cases, said Dr C Ramchandra, director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Technology. Calling Bengaluru a drug hub, he said these habits are a major reason for all health issues, including obesity, infertility and cancer. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the distribution of free medicine kits worth Rs 5,000 each to cancer patients on the occasion of the 54th Founder’s Day organised by Karnataka Cancer Society (KCS), Dr Ramachandra said consumption of tobacco among women has seen a steep rise in cases in the past few years.

Society president HV Suresh said all patients, including those from above and below the poverty line, are provided treatment without bias, be it surgery or chemotherapy medicines. The association also provides support to society and provides medicines at a 40 per cent discount, which has proved helpful. In all, 106 cancer patients were given free medicine kits, and 12 patients in Mysuru were given the free kits two days ago. Doctors and past presidents associated with the organisation were also felicitated. 

Dr Ramachandra said it was important to cater to all strata of society, and schemes like Aarogya Karnataka and Ayushman Bharat had proved to be extremely helpful. Cervical cancer has reduced in recent times due to increased awareness about early testing, appropriate hygiene and the ills of child marriage. 
The aim is to create awareness and help early detection of cancer, and provide appropriate treatment, he said. 

