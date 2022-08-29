Residents question axing of trees planted by kids in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

The residents of Annaiah Reddy Layout in JP Nagar Sixth Phase are upset after three trees planted by local children were axed.

Published: 29th August 2022

The axed trees in Annaiah Reddy Layout in Bengaluru | Express

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The residents of Annaiah Reddy Layout in JP Nagar Sixth Phase are upset after three trees planted by local children were axed. Residents awoke to find that as many as three trees were being cut, while an additional three trees had been completely de-branched, leaving almost no greenery on the road. Residents tried following up on the shocking find but were unable to garner any response from the authorities. 

“The trees were planted around six years ago by the children. We wanted the kids to understand the importance of trees and learn that they are a part of the system, providing shade and oxygen to the residents,” said Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, an activist and resident.

Since no authority has taken responsibility for cutting the trees, with both BESCOM and BBMP claiming ignorance over the matter, the residents suspect it to be an act of another resident. Padmanabhachar alleged that the resident might have cut the trees since he was undertaking repair work in the area.

The others are now questioning the authorities on why no action has been taken against the culprits. “We’ve questioned the BBMP, who has said that an investigation will take place, but no action has been taken yet. Meanwhile, we are planning to file a complaint with the Karnataka Forest Department and our MLA Satish Reddy, to get the issue addressed,” Padmanabhachar said.

