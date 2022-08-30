Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP members attempt to open Shivananda Flyover

A number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members were taken into protective custody when they tried to ‘inaugurate’ the Shivananda Circle Flyover on Monday.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

AAP members court arrest during their attempt to inaugurate the Shivananda Flyover in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members were taken into protective custody when they tried to ‘inaugurate’ the Shivananda Circle Flyover on Monday. The protestors hung a huge banner terming the structure as a ‘40% Commission Flyover’. The closed flyover has been a subject to much criticism after its closure last week due to poor conditions. Criticism had come from AAP as well as citizens, including former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who had compared the drive on the flyover to driving over speed breakers.

“Even after spending double the actual cost of the flyover, the quality of the flyover is pathetic. The BJP government has looted the taxpayers’ money,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru city president, who was one of the detained.

“They had spent Rs 39 crore over five years to complete the flyover though the original cost was Rs 19 crore. On top of that, the quality of the flyover is pathetic. We had tried to highlight this, showing that this is also part of the 40% commission racket, by inaugurating the flyover,” said Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP spokesperson.

The flyover has been in the works since 2011, with the state cabinet approving Rs 19 crore for its construction in 2017. Following the extension of the flyover, an additional Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for the project, raising the cost to Rs 39 crore. The flyover was to be inaugurated on August 15. A part of the flyover had been opened to the public but was shut down a week later on August 21, following complaints of poor quality. Citizens had complained of vibrations, expansion joints similar to speed bumps and uneven surfaces on flyover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivananda Flyover AAP
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp