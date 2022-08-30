AAP members attempt to open Shivananda Flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members were taken into protective custody when they tried to ‘inaugurate’ the Shivananda Circle Flyover on Monday. The protestors hung a huge banner terming the structure as a ‘40% Commission Flyover’. The closed flyover has been a subject to much criticism after its closure last week due to poor conditions. Criticism had come from AAP as well as citizens, including former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who had compared the drive on the flyover to driving over speed breakers.

“Even after spending double the actual cost of the flyover, the quality of the flyover is pathetic. The BJP government has looted the taxpayers’ money,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru city president, who was one of the detained.

“They had spent Rs 39 crore over five years to complete the flyover though the original cost was Rs 19 crore. On top of that, the quality of the flyover is pathetic. We had tried to highlight this, showing that this is also part of the 40% commission racket, by inaugurating the flyover,” said Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP spokesperson.

The flyover has been in the works since 2011, with the state cabinet approving Rs 19 crore for its construction in 2017. Following the extension of the flyover, an additional Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for the project, raising the cost to Rs 39 crore. The flyover was to be inaugurated on August 15. A part of the flyover had been opened to the public but was shut down a week later on August 21, following complaints of poor quality. Citizens had complained of vibrations, expansion joints similar to speed bumps and uneven surfaces on flyover.

