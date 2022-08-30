Ganesha Chaturthi allowed at Hubballi Idgah Maidan for three days

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Amid umpteen speculations, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has given its nod to install Ganesha idol at the communally sensitive Idgah Maidan located near Rani Chennamma Circle. Out of six organisations that have sought permission, one will be permitted to consecrate the idol for three days.

Before the corporation arrived at this decision, a series of meetings were held. The House Committee constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue was supposed to submit its report by Monday 11 am. But it took more time as the committee allowed more people to give their representations till 3 pm. The committee handed over the report to mayor Iresh Anchatgeri in a closed envelope.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress leaders also held meetings separately. While the BJP meeting was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence, DCC city unit president Altaf Hallur chaired the Congress meeting. As the Congress members were opposed to giving permission to install Ganesh idol on the ground, the members of the committee did not attend the meetings, except on Monday.

Before the committee submitted its report to the mayor, both the Congress members Imamhusen Eligar and Niranjan Hiremath submitted a letter to Anchatgeri, raising objections over the very constitution of the committee itself. They said they are opposed to the committee and were not party to the decision taken by it.

