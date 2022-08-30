Home Cities Bengaluru

Ganesha Chaturthi allowed at Hubballi Idgah Maidan for three days

Before the corporation arrived at this decision, a series of meetings were held.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan giving a final touch to Lord Ganesha’s idol ahead of the festival | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Amid umpteen speculations, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has given its nod to install Ganesha idol at the communally sensitive Idgah Maidan located near Rani Chennamma Circle. Out of six organisations that have sought permission, one will be permitted to consecrate the idol for three days.

Before the corporation arrived at this decision, a series of meetings were held. The House Committee constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue was supposed to submit its report by Monday 11 am. But it took more time as the committee allowed more people to give their representations till 3 pm. The committee handed over the report to mayor Iresh Anchatgeri in a closed envelope.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress leaders also held meetings separately. While the BJP meeting was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence, DCC city unit president Altaf Hallur chaired the Congress meeting. As the Congress members were opposed to giving permission to install Ganesh idol on the ground, the members of the committee did not attend the meetings, except on Monday.

Before the committee submitted its report to the mayor, both the Congress members Imamhusen Eligar and Niranjan Hiremath submitted a letter to Anchatgeri, raising objections over the very constitution of the committee itself. They said they are opposed to the committee and were not party to the decision taken by it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesha Chaturthi Idgah Maidan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp