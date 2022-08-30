Greenlight for Bengaluru Parking Policy 2.0

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday gave the green signal to Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru, which was a proposal sent by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the BBMP will fix parking fares and then call for tenders.

The fee proposed by DULT is around Rs 25 to 75 per hour based on the location. DULT has proposed the parking policy to streamline traffic, bring discipline among vehicle owners, cut down air pollution and encourage people to switch to public transport. Earlier, ten stretches, including Brigade Road, Commercial Street and St Marks Road, were under the pay-and-park system, and now, more roads in the Central Business District and commercial areas will be brought under the system.

DULT had prepared a comprehensive study report two years ago to curb the inflow of new and private into the city. The new policy will be implemented in collaboration with BBMP, DULT and Bengaluru Traffic Police.

The objective of the new policy is to organise parking and move from government-driven parking supply to market driven parking supply and management in eight zones in the city. Earlier, the Palike had planned to implement the system on 85 roads and with the government giving nod for the new parking policy, the Palike will now identify more roads to check the feasibility of bringing them under the system.

