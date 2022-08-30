Home Cities Bengaluru

Greenlight for Bengaluru Parking Policy 2.0

BBMP to fix parking fares and call for tenders, DULT proposes Rs 25-75 per hour fee

Published: 30th August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

parking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday gave the green signal to Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru, which was a proposal sent by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the BBMP will fix parking fares and then call for tenders.

The fee proposed by DULT is around Rs 25 to 75 per hour based on the location. DULT has proposed the parking policy to streamline traffic, bring discipline among vehicle owners, cut down air pollution and encourage people to switch to public transport. Earlier, ten stretches, including Brigade Road, Commercial Street and St Marks Road, were under the pay-and-park system, and now, more roads in the Central Business District and commercial areas will be brought under the system.

DULT had prepared a comprehensive study report two years ago to curb the inflow of new and private into the city. The new policy will be implemented in collaboration with BBMP, DULT and Bengaluru Traffic Police.

The objective of the new policy is to organise parking and move from government-driven parking supply to market driven parking supply and management in eight zones in the city. Earlier, the Palike had planned to implement the system on 85 roads and with the government giving nod for the new parking policy, the Palike will now identify more roads to check the feasibility of bringing them under the system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Parking Policy 2.0 Bengaluru
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp