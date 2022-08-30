Ounces of Bliss

By Express News Service

Modak Mania

Have a taste of dry fruit modaks made with cashew, mango almonds, figs and other dry fruits.

Details: www.adfs.in

Assortments galore

Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with chocolate, oats and strawberry rose modaks in Ghasitaram’s gift

box along with a variety of different flavours.

Details: www.talash.com

Blending flavours

Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with friends and family with the special chocolate modak with a blend

of creamy fill of coconut.

Where: Chocolate Philosophy, Ashok Nagar

Details: 9900148332

Nature’s Delicacy

Bring home the joy of choco modaks in two flavours, pistachio rose and honey almond.

Details: www.smoor.in

Blissful Blend

Treat your tastebuds this festive season with homemade modaks made with rose petal, kajumango

and badam.

Details: www.mypoojabox.in

Mango modak

Get a hold of some vegan modak delights with a twist of mango flavours to set the mood for festivities.

Details:

www.vegandukan.com

Dessert delights

Get a pack of modaks made with a sweet blend of kesar, besan and mawa.

Details: www.igp.com

Sweet blessings

Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with modaks made with vegan ghee sprinkled with the goodness of coconut and jaggery.

Details: www.vvegano.com

Diya Mariam Jimmy, Neha Rebecca Chacko, Yohann Solomon

