Ounces of Bliss

Treat yourself this festive season to a delightful variety of modaks made with diverse ingredients that will make this Ganesh Chaturthi sweeter

Published: 30th August 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Modak Mania

Have a taste of dry fruit modaks made with cashew, mango almonds, figs and other dry fruits.

Details: www.adfs.in

Assortments galore

Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with chocolate, oats and strawberry rose modaks in Ghasitaram’s gift
box along with a variety of different flavours.
Details: www.talash.com

Blending flavours

Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with friends and family with the special chocolate modak with a blend
of creamy fill of coconut.
Where: Chocolate Philosophy, Ashok Nagar
Details: 9900148332

Nature’s Delicacy

Bring home the joy of choco modaks in two flavours, pistachio rose and honey almond.
Details: www.smoor.in

Blissful Blend

Treat your tastebuds this festive season with homemade modaks made with rose petal, kajumango
and badam.
Details: www.mypoojabox.in

Mango modak

Get a hold of some vegan modak delights with a twist of mango flavours to set the mood for festivities.
Details:
www.vegandukan.com

Dessert delights

Get a pack of modaks made with a sweet blend of kesar, besan and mawa.

Details: www.igp.com

Sweet blessings

Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with modaks made with vegan ghee sprinkled with the goodness of coconut and jaggery.
Details: www.vvegano.com

Diya Mariam Jimmy, Neha Rebecca Chacko, Yohann Solomon

