Ounces of Bliss

Modak Mania
Have a taste of dry fruit modaks made with cashew, mango almonds, figs and other dry fruits.
Details: www.adfs.in
Assortments galore
Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with chocolate, oats and strawberry rose modaks in Ghasitaram’s gift
box along with a variety of different flavours.
Details: www.talash.com
Blending flavours
Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with friends and family with the special chocolate modak with a blend
of creamy fill of coconut.
Where: Chocolate Philosophy, Ashok Nagar
Details: 9900148332
Nature’s Delicacy
Bring home the joy of choco modaks in two flavours, pistachio rose and honey almond.
Details: www.smoor.in
Blissful Blend
Treat your tastebuds this festive season with homemade modaks made with rose petal, kajumango
and badam.
Details: www.mypoojabox.in
Mango modak
Get a hold of some vegan modak delights with a twist of mango flavours to set the mood for festivities.
Details:
www.vegandukan.com
Dessert delights
Get a pack of modaks made with a sweet blend of kesar, besan and mawa.
Details: www.igp.com
Sweet blessings
Enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi with modaks made with vegan ghee sprinkled with the goodness of coconut and jaggery.
Details: www.vvegano.com
Diya Mariam Jimmy, Neha Rebecca Chacko, Yohann Solomon