SC to likely hear Tuesday plea against HC allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The petition that has been filed by the Karnataka State Waqf board challenging HC’s August 26 order is listed before the bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia. 

Published: 30th August 2022 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keep vigil at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to hear tomorrow a petition challenging Karnataka HC’s verdict of allowing to use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

The plea filed by Advocate Lzafeer Ahmad BF states that the HC’s order is in the teeth of a judgment delivered in 1964 by the Top Court that had upheld Waqf’s board claim over use and possession of Idgah maidan. 

The petition also stated that Idgah was a burial ground for Muslims till 1877 and since then has been serving as Idgah for the local Muslim population. Waqf board has further argued that there can be no change in the character of the usage of the land. 

“Situation prevailing in the area has become tense on account of the 'dispute' mischievously sought to be created by the Respondents and if the impugned order is allowed to operate, it could aggravate matters further leading to irreparable harm to the communal harmony in the area,” the petition states.

