Bengaluru’s skies puzzle even weathermen

Bengaluru wears many caps — of being known as the tech capital of the country, a startup hub and most of all for its salubrious climate.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

With heavy rain causing lakes to overflow and flood roads in Mandya district, locals catch fish that swept onto the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru wears many caps — of being known as the tech capital of the country, a startup hub and most of all for its salubrious climate. But now, it has become a unique place of study for weathermen. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials from across India are keen to assess and study Bengaluru’s climate, the temperature variations, the rainfall pattern, the changes and the topography. This is because while one part of Bengaluru records 15 cm rainfall, another part of the city, like the CBD records zero rainfall.

“Due to the unique weather variations, Bengaluru is drawing weathermen from across the country to study it. There is not just rainfall difference in short distance locations of the city, but also temperature variations. This kind of changes are usually observed in hill stations, but since Bengaluru is not, it is different and is catching everyone’s attention,” a senior IMD official told TNIE.

The official pointed out that similar patterns are also being observed in Kodagu, where in if Bagamanadala records 21 cm rainfall, in Virajpet it is 3 cm. Such drastic difference is being reported in Bengaluru too, but not in Pune or other places similar to Bengaluru otherwise. Immediate and drastic weather patterns are being closely recorded for tabulation by the IMD and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSNDMC) observatories.

City’s weather like Chennai’s 

“Systems formation and seasonal changes decide temperature and rainfall in many cities. But in Bengaluru’s case, the rainfall and temperatures are also decided by the temperatures, rainfall and impacts which its neighbouring cities like Chennai are experiencing. But the local systems formation and changing temperatures also decide rainfall and temperature in Bengaluru. The local topography plays a crucial role in deciding how temperature for the days ahead will be. So while issuing forecasts, we mention Bengaluru temperatures separately and mention it as Bengaluru and its neighbourhood. This is because of the uniqueness of the city,” official said.

