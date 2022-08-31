Home Cities Bengaluru

Downpour at midnight leaves disaster trail in Bengaluru

Residents of Mahadevapura use boats, tractors; BBMP blames encroachments on SWDs

Published: 31st August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians use a road divider on a flooded stretch on the Outer Ring Road on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Pedestrians use a road divider on a flooded stretch on the Outer Ring Road on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy downpour through Monday night left a trail of misery in the low-lying parts of Bengaluru, leading to storm water drains and lakes swelling up with rainwater, and flooding across Mahadevapura zone.The worst had come true again for apartments and villas of IT City in this region. Villas of Rainbow Drive Layout were flooded for the second time in less than four months. Fire and Emergency personnel ferried residents to safety on tractors and boats.

Anugraha Layout was also flooded, with about 50 sheds of pourakarmikas being worst-hit in Mahadevapura. The rain also led to a traffic gridlock along the ORR. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told TNIE that the problem has been inherited since the time of the City Municipal Corporation (CMC), with storm water drains in many areas here being encroached.

“The flooding of Marathahalli Outer Ring Road, near EcoSpace in Bellandur, was a result of encroachment of a major storm water drain. They have now realised and agreed to release some land, and requested the Palike to build a water diversion channel. We will have to put boxes and connect the drains,” said Girinath.

Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, Dr Trilok Chandra said that after Rainbow Drive villas were flooded on May 17, the Bengaluru East Tahsildar issued notices to encroachers and held a hearing recently. BBMP deployed officials to ensure the water was pumped out. “We also held a meeting with ORRCA and raised the issue of land encroachment in the EcoSpace area. Now after flooding, the authorities have sought BBMP’s help and agreed to release part of the land to make way for a water channel,” he said.

Bengaluru East Tahsildar Ajith Kumar said that after noticing the encroachment at Rainbow Drive, notices were sent and 13 owners whose properties block major areas of the culvert came for the hearing. 

The rain also inundated sheds of pourakarmikas in Doddanekundi and Munnekolalu. “About 100 sheds were flooded at Doddanekundi area. Last time, the same thing happened and officials had promises proper homes to BBMP pourakarmikas, but there was no progress,” said Shanmugam, leader of the pourakarmikas.

RAIN FOR NEXT 2 DAYS
BENGALURU: The IMD has forecast rainfall for most parts of Karnataka for the next two days. Bengaluru city, international airport and KSNDMC campus recorded 9 cm rainfall each till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Rainfall on Monday
     
Marenahalli 102mm
Doddanekundi 109mm
Sonnappanahalli 89.5mm
Horamavu 90mm
Kannur 93mm
HAL Airport     85.5mm
Bagalur     152mm
Doddajala    112mm
Marenahalli     102mm
Sathanur    126mm
KG Halli     109 mm
Singasandra     93 mm
Kaggalipura     98mm
Singahalli    92mm

Release of stored rainwater cause flooding, says BWSSB
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has appealed people to stop discharging water saved through rain water harvesting methods into the sewage network. This resulted in overflowing of drains and flooding of manholes, causing flooding of roads, it said. In an official release, BWSSB has appealed people to ensure that the stored water is released only into stormwater drains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Heavy rains waterlogging
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp