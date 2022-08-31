IISc-Bangalore researchers develop Covid doppelganger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed and tested a novel virus-like particle (VLP) – a non-infectious nanoscale molecule that resembles and behaves like the virus but does not contain its native genetic material – in a study published in Microbiology Spectrum.

When the pandemic hit, IISc professor Soma Das and his team began working on a VLP for SARS-CoV-2. They artificially synthesised a VLP with all four structural proteins – spike, envelope, membrane and nucleocapsid. “The main challenge was to express all four structural proteins together,” said Harsha Raheja, PhD student at MCB.

Such VLPs have several uses and can also potentially be developed into a vaccine candidate that can trigger an immune response in our bodies, Das said, adding that they can also be used to reduce the time taken to screen drugs that can fight the virus. When the team injected a high dose of VLPs into mice in the lab, it did not affect the liver, lung, or kidney tissues.

Testing immune response

To test its immune response, they gave one primary shot and two booster shots to mice models with a gap of 15 days, after which they found a large number of antibodies generated in the blood serum of the mice. These antibodies were also capable of neutralising the live virus, the team found. “This means that they are protecting the animals,” explained Raheja.

The researchers have applied for a patent for their VLP and hope to develop it into a vaccine candidate. They also plan to study the effect of the VLP on other animal models (using the expertise of SG Ramachandra, one of the inventors), and eventually humans. Raheja said they have also developed VLPs that might be able to offer protection against the more recent variants, like Omicron and other sub-lineages.

