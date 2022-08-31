Home Cities Bengaluru

Nightmare in Whitefield as roads go under water

It was a nightmare for commuters as main roads in and around Whitefield, especially around Eco Space, were flooded due to water logging on Tuesday morning.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapura were forced to use a lifeboat or wade through waist-deep water | Nagaraja Gadekal, Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a nightmare for commuters as main roads in and around Whitefield, especially around Eco Space, were flooded due to water logging on Tuesday morning. Many vehicles were stranded in traffic for over four hours on the Outer Ring Road.

Water logging was reported on Marathahalli Road, Bellandur, Varthur Main Road and HSR Layout among others. The situation was so bad that in some places, even traffic police officials had to clear rainwater to make sure traffic flows smoothly.

Residents complained that no pumps were deployed by the city corporation to clear the stagnant water on the roads because of which vehicle movement in many low lying areas came to a standstill. Ironically, the areas where flooding happened were those where the BBMP claimed to have desilted the drains.

Commuters vented their anger on social media, sharing video footage on the slow moving traffic.  
Lokesh BM, a resident of Marathahalli said, “I was driving my car to Manyata Tech Park, and it took almost an hour to drive 5 km. My car engine turned off when water reached it. I left home at around 8 am and managed to reach my office at 11 am.”

Giriraj M K, a biker, was stuck between cars and buses in the slow moving traffic. “I had no option to escape the flooded roads. I noticed a couple of bikers fall as they tried to ride on the footpath,” he said.
Prasanna, resident of Marathahalli, took two-and-a-half hours to cover a distance of 5 km. “That’s Bengaluru for you after rains! A city which is India’s IT hub deserves better infrastructure and better policies. Metro work coupled with white topping has made life hell along the city’s outer ring road for commuters on a daily basis and the rain only makes matters worse.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Whitefield bengaluru Heavy rains waterlogging
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp