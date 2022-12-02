More leopard spottings spark panic in B'luru's Turahalli

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A leopard which was sighted about two weeks ago around Turahalli state forest, near Somapura, has been seen again. That is not all, citizens inside the Turahalli forest patch have also been informed about spotting another leopard. These sightings have caused panic among residents of South Bengaluru, who are demanding that the big cats be captured and sent to zoos or rescue centres. Forest officials have put up two cages in different locations with baits to catch the elusive leopards, for the last two weeks. The exercise, however, seems to have failed. A senior forest official said: “If the leopards are roaming inside the forest patch, it is no problem. In fact, it is an indication that the animals and the habitat need to be well-protected. Turahalli forest patch, which is the largest forest patch in an urban habitat, abuts Bannerghatta National Park and for a wild animal to walk 8-12 km, is normal. Citizens should in fact stay away from the patch and stop demanding that it be turned into urban spaces or tree parks.” While some say there are two leopards, forest officials suggest that there could be more. They also do not rule out the possibility of the presence of a female with cubs. The official added: “It’s no news that the leopard population is increasing and forest and buffer zone spaces are reducing. It could be possible that the leopards are moving either to hunt stray dogs, or the female is looking for a safer place and food for her cubs. If the situation is well-managed and the area is left unhindered, the animals will return to the forest. We are also requesting the locals and the municipality to keep the area garbage- and stray dog-free.” Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests S S Ravishankar told TNIE that cages have been kept and camera traps are in place. The leopard has been sighted by locals on CCTV. He said locals have been told to be cautious, adding that leopards are elusive and have been known to be in close proximity to human habitation. 4 HELD FOR HUNTING LEOPARD Hassan police arrested four people for hunting a leopard on Wednesday. Manjegowda, Mohan, Kantaraj and Renuka Prasad from Alur taluk were nabbed by the police while transporting nails and teeth in a vehicle near Hassan city.