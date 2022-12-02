Home Cities Bengaluru

More leopard spottings spark panic in B'luru's Turahalli

It could be possible that the leopards are moving either to hunt stray dogs, or the female is looking for a safer place and food for her cubs.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A leopard which was sighted about two weeks ago around Turahalli state forest, near Somapura, has been seen again. That is not all, citizens inside the Turahalli forest patch have also been informed about spotting another leopard.

These sightings have caused panic among residents of South Bengaluru, who are demanding that the big cats be captured and sent to zoos or rescue centres. Forest officials have put up two cages in different locations with baits to catch the elusive leopards, for the last two weeks. The exercise, however, seems to have failed.

A senior forest official said: “If the leopards are roaming inside the forest patch, it is no problem. In fact, it is an indication that the animals and the habitat need to be well-protected. Turahalli forest patch, which is the largest forest patch in an urban habitat, abuts Bannerghatta National Park and for a wild animal to walk 8-12 km, is normal. Citizens should in fact stay away from the patch and stop demanding that it be turned into urban spaces or tree parks.”

While some say there are two leopards, forest officials suggest that there could be more. They also do not rule out the possibility of the presence of a female with cubs. The official added: “It’s no news that the leopard population is increasing and forest and buffer zone spaces are reducing.

It could be possible that the leopards are moving either to hunt stray dogs, or the female is looking for a safer place and food for her cubs. If the situation is well-managed and the area is left unhindered, the animals will return to the forest. We are also requesting the locals and the municipality to keep the area garbage- and stray
dog-free.”

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests S S Ravishankar told TNIE that cages have been kept and camera traps are in place. The leopard has been sighted by locals on CCTV. He said locals have been told to be cautious, adding that leopards are elusive and have been known to be in close proximity to human habitation.

4 HELD FOR HUNTING LEOPARD
Hassan police arrested four people for hunting a leopard on Wednesday. Manjegowda, Mohan, Kantaraj and Renuka Prasad from Alur taluk were nabbed by the police while transporting nails and teeth in a vehicle near Hassan city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turahalli state forest South Bengaluru forest officials leopard spottings Bannerghatta National Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp