Seat row: Only 18 students hit, says KEA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports that engineering seats were cancelled without notice to students who had got medical seats, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued a clarification on Thursday. On Tuesday, students had gathered outside the KEA office, alleging that their engineering seats had been cancelled without any prior notice, forcing them to choose medical seats that they had been assigned.

However, KEA stated that the students had been assigned seats in the first round of counselling and had failed to visit their respective colleges and pay their fees. As per regulations, the seats will be automatically eliminated, KEA said.

Meanwhile, responding to claims that the issue had affected thousands of students, KEA Executive Director, Ramya S said the issue was limited to only 18 students. “After the second round, only 106 candidates have cancelled their medical seats, of which 18 wanted back the engineering seats they got in the first round,” she said.

