Home Cities Bengaluru

Seat row: Only 18 students hit, says KEA

Meanwhile, responding to claims that the issue had affecting thousands of students, KEA Executive Director, Ramya S said the issue was limited to only 18 students.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports that engineering seats were cancelled without notice to students who had got medical seats, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued a clarification on Thursday. On Tuesday, students had gathered outside the KEA office, alleging that their engineering seats had been cancelled without any prior notice, forcing them to choose medical seats that they had been assigned.

However, KEA stated that the students had been assigned seats in the first round of counselling and had failed to visit their respective colleges and pay their fees. As per regulations, the seats will be automatically eliminated, KEA said.

Meanwhile, responding to claims that the issue had affected thousands of students, KEA Executive Director, Ramya S said the issue was limited to only 18 students. “After the second round, only 106 candidates have cancelled their medical seats, of which 18 wanted back the engineering seats they got in the first round,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
engineering seats medical seats Karnataka Examinations Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp