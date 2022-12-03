Family of three attacked over parking in Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident and his driver attacked a family of three, including a 53-year-old woman, during an argument over parking on the 39th Cross in Jayanagar 5th block. The victims are residents of Basavanagudi, who had come to Jayanagar to attend a housewarming ceremony of their relative.

S Aman, 29, a resident of Govinda Road in Basavanagudi, who is an auditor, allegedly parked his SUV near a house, which a local resident objected to, resulting in a fight. Aman, his mother Anitha and his cousin Thushar were allegedly attacked by the resident between 9 am and 9.30 am on Wednesday.

The victims have filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police. “Aman, along with his mother and wife, had come for the ceremony. Thushar, Aman’s cousin, was already present. When the mother and son duo were walking to the house after parking their SUV, one of the suspects blocked them asking them to remove the car.

When the argument began, another suspect, who is reportedly a techie, rushed to the spot and started thrashing Aman. When Anitha and Tushar tried to rescue Aman, they were also beaten up. The complainant has accused the duo of threatening them also,” said an officer.

When contacted, Aman refused to comment. “It was a trivial issue. Notice has been served to the suspect. No arrests have been made,” the officer added.

