Home Cities Bengaluru

Family of three attacked over parking in Jayanagar, Bengaluru

The victims are residents of Basavanagudi, who had come to Jayanagar to attend a house warming ceremony of their relative.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident and his driver attacked a family of three, including a 53-year-old woman, during an argument over parking on the 39th Cross in Jayanagar 5th block. The victims are residents of Basavanagudi, who had come to Jayanagar to attend a housewarming ceremony of their relative.

S Aman, 29, a resident of Govinda Road in Basavanagudi, who is an auditor, allegedly parked his SUV near a house, which a local resident objected to, resulting in a fight. Aman, his mother Anitha and his cousin Thushar were allegedly attacked by the resident between 9 am and 9.30 am on Wednesday.

The victims have filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police. “Aman, along with his mother and wife, had come for the ceremony. Thushar, Aman’s cousin, was already present. When the mother and son duo were walking to the house after parking their SUV, one of the suspects blocked them asking them to remove the car.

When the argument began, another suspect, who is reportedly a techie, rushed to the spot and started thrashing Aman. When Anitha and Tushar tried to rescue Aman, they were also beaten up. The complainant has accused the duo of threatening them also,” said an officer.

When contacted, Aman refused to comment. “It was a trivial issue.  Notice has been served to the suspect. No arrests have been made,”  the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Family attack parking
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp