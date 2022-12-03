FIR against shuttler Lakshya on charges of fudging age

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has been accused of giving false details of his age and the High Grounds police have registered a case against him, his coach and family members. An FIR has been registered against Lakshya Sen, his father Dhirendra Kumar Sen, a badminton coach, his mother Nirmala Sen, his brother Chirag Sen, also a badminton player, and coach Vimal Kumar.

Nagaraja MG, a resident of Muddanapalya off Magadi Road, had approached the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) and had filed a private complaint seeking directives to the police to register an FIR and conduct an investigation into the matter.

The complainant has alleged that Dhirendra Kumar Sen and Nirmala Sen have fudged the dates of birth of Chirag and Lakshya in their birth certificates. In connivance with Vimal Kumar, a badminton coach at the Karnataka Badminton Association and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, they made their children play in badminton tournaments and compete with contestants below their age group since 2010.

Using age as an advantage, the shuttler won many tournaments and received various benefits from the government thereby cheating other talented children and players, the complaint read. It is alleged that the parents of the international badminton player claimed that he was born in 2001 while his actual year of birth was 1998.

Accused number 3

Based on the complaint filed by Nagaraja, who runs a badminton academy, the High Grounds police registered an FIR on Thursday, naming Lakshya Sen as accused number three. The police have invoked

sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. Lakshya Sen has won many tournaments and medals, including a gold in the recent Commonwealth Games 2022 which was held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.He was recently awarded the Arjuna award.

