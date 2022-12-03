PVR’s ‘Director’s Cut’ brings luxury cinema to Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:12 AM

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Film exhibition industry major PVR Ltd, through its arm, The Luxury Collections, announced the launch of its first ‘Director’s Cut’ in Bengaluru on Friday. The luxury cinema format at Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road in the city, joins two others -- at Delhi and Gurugram -- and provides a bespoke movie-going experience, blending top-notch hospitality with entertainment.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Renaud Palliere, CEO of The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas, said, “Our intention is to create unique, customised experiences. Obviously, the sound systems and technology are standard equipment and feature across our properties. But what’s visible to the customers’ eyes is bespoke and sophisticated. The idea of Director’s Cut is to push the envelope, to create that ambience, vibe and experience for the audience.”

Renaud Palliere

Accordingly, the new Director’s Cut in Bengaluru seats a total of 243 patrons in its five super-luxurious thematic auditoriums (The Lounge, The Gallery, The Grove, The Library and The Venetian), integrated with advanced technologies, including 4K laser projection system, 7.1 Dolby surround system and Real-D 3D technology. In terms of comfort and hospitality, it offers plush leather recliners, modern décor, and a gourmet menu featuring a localised, as well as cosmopolitan spread, along with a concierge service.

The first Director’s Cut opened at Vasant Kunj in Delhi a decade ago, and there are more in the pipeline. “As of now, there are 3-4 more properties on the drawing board or at different stages of design that will open from the next six months onwards. We are looking at Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, among other cities. We plan to open these in the next 18-24 months or so,” Palliere said, hinting at some expansion in Bengaluru too.     

Meanwhile, with this launch, PVR Cinemas has augmented its presence in Bengaluru, with 88 screens at 12 properties. Overall, PVR has strengthened its growth momentum in FY 2022-23, with 884 screens at 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

“The expansion of Director’s Cut to Bengaluru is an essential part of PVR’s assiduous strategy to increase its luxury screen portfolio with a view to redefine spaces and provide experiential world-class cinema to patrons,” concluded PVR Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli.

