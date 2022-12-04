Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard sighting: Kengeri Cops on night patrol advised to exercise caution

Similar instructions have been issued to Bannerghatta, Kaggalipura and Kumbalgod police who have jurisdiction over areas on the outskirts of the city.

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Chetan MG
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following leopard sightings on the outskirts of the city, the police have increased vigil and are coordinating with forest officials. Police said special instructions have been issued to night patrol personnel working in police stations that have jurisdiction over areas attached to forest patches. An official of the Kengeri police station, where a leopard was sighted, told TNSE that night patrol staff have been advised to exercise caution while patrolling next to forests.

“We have asked the Cheetah (two-wheeler) patrol staff not to go to the outskirts and have restricted their movements only to urban and well-lit localities. The Hoysala (four-wheeler) staff has been instructed to continue with regular patrolling, but not get out of vehicles while on duty near forests,” the official said.

“If they sight a leopard, they have been asked to alert the residents nearby not to come out of their houses through public announcement system available in vehicle. Besides, they have been asked to block the entry to the stretch by alerting other vehicle users and asking them to use alternate routes,” the official added.

The Thalaghattapura police on the Kanakapura Road have been asked to notify the Forest Department officials as soon as they sight a leopard or get to know of the sighting by the public. “The staff has been asked to alert the control room immediately and the forest department. They are asked to wear reflective jackets on night rounds and to ensure that no public enters the area where the leopard is seen,” an officer said.

