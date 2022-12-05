Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Shivajinagar gets smart look, to open on Jan 15

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is set to give a facelift to the iconic structures in Shivajinagar under the Smart City Bengaluru Limited, has completed 70 per cent of its work. The officials and local MLA plan to inaugurate the developed project on January 15 as a Sankranti gift to people.

Shivajinagar’s Broadway Road, Richard Square and Meenakshi Koil street which houses the beef market that has heritage status, iconic Russell Market and century-old well (Rabu Ki Bowdi) opposite St Mary’s Church, road repairs, drains, cobblestones, smart lighting works have been undertaken. Parking will be made systematic, a clock tower will come up along with gardens and fountains. 

BBMP Special Commissioner, East Zone, Ravindra PN told TNIE that he and zonal Joint Commissioner Shilpa inspected the works and were impressed with the project. “The work is nearing completion. MLA Rizwan Arshad and various trade associations had appealed to BBMP to undertake additional development work. The Russel Market, in particular, needs some works on its roof, toilets and others places for which files will be placed before the government for funds through the BBMP Chief Commissioner,” said Ravindra.

Arshad, who has been monitoring the development works, said that as most of the underground work has been done and white topping work was completed on this stretch, Broadway Road, Shivajinagar’s core area from HKP Road, Richard Square, Russell Market did not see floods. 

“Now, 70 per cent of the work has been done. The renovation of heritage buildings will cost around Rs 2 crore. By January 15, we will present a ‘new Shivajinagar’ to the public,” he said. Mohammed Idrees Chaudry, general secretary, of Russell Market, said that the works will also change the perception of Shivajinagar, which “for many outsiders, means bad roads, overflowing drains and sewage, haphazard parking, garbage and stench.’’

