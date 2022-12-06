Bettahalasur station out of Bengaluru Metro's Airport Line, Chikkajala station to take its place

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) removed the proposed Bettahalasur Metro station on its Airport Line to incorporate a new Metro station at Chikkajala amid residents' demands.

A source related to the metro said, "Bettahalasur Metro station (between Doddajala and Bagalur Cross) was planned only because the Embassy Group wanted metro access for the residents of its sprawling Embassy Boulevard complex here. They had entered into an MoU with BMRCL in April 2020 to provide nearly Rs 140 crore for constructing the station.

"This was planned as a PPP model with BMRCL carrying out the construction work and Embassy Group funding it. Subsequently, Embassy did not provide any funds and recently conveyed their inability to do so due to internal crises. Hence, we are forced to drop the station though BMRCL’s alignment passes through this route and piers have been built on either side of the station," added the official.

BMRCL Managing Director, Anjum Parwez said, "Any addition or deletion of stations after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved by the State and the Centre needs to get the approval of the High Powered Committee (HPC). We will be approaching it."

Chikkajala station

The HPC has approved the Chikkajala Metro station, the MD said.

TNIE was the first to report in April 2022 on the strong demand from residents for a station on the Airport Line. This station had figured in the DPR submitted in 2017 but was removed subsequently.

There is a demand for a new Metro station at Jakkur Plantation but it is unlikely to happen, said another Metro official.

"Initially two real estate developers, the Century Group and Bagmane Group wanted to do it jointly but finally the Bagmane alone came forward to do it. However, it appears unlikely the station would come up as the present Metro alignment and the project of Bagmane are on two ends of the road. A flyover of the National Highway of India runs between the two.

"Building a connecting bridge requires their consent and doing it would be complicated either elevated or underground. This is unlikely to happen," he added.

