Musician Lucky Ali alleges land grab by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s kin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Well-known singer Lucky Ali has alleged that his property in Kenchenahalli near Yelahanka is being encroached upon by the land mafia, and has dragged the name of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her family members.

Rebutting the allegations, the IAS officer’s brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy has alleged that it is Ali (64) who is troubling his family and Rohini Sindhuri has nothing to do with this, as the property belongs to him.

The dispute is related to the land located in Kenchenahalli, which Maqsood Mahmood Ali — aka Lucky Ali, son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali — claims to be belonging to a trust, while Madhusudan Reddy has stated that the three-acre property was purchased from Lucky Ali’s brother Mansoor M Ali in 2012.

On Sunday night, Lucky Ali posted on Facebook that he had filed a complaint with the Director General & Inspector General (DG & IG) of Police, Praveen Sood, and was bringing the same to public attention.

Stating that he is currently in Dubai for work and hence it was urgent, the singer stated that his farm, which is a Trust Property, was being encroached upon illegally by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s husband, Sudhir Reddy, and his brother Madhusudan Reddy, alleging them to be from “the Bangalore Land Mafia”.

Local police backing encroachers, alleges singer

Ali has accused: “With the help of his (Sudhir Reddy) wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents. My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.”

He further states in his post, “I wanted to meet you (DGP) before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint with the jurisdictional ACP. I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone at the farm. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land.”

He then appealed for the state police chief’s help to stop the alleged illegal activity.

He also mentioned that the final court hearing on the case is on December 7 and he had no choice other than making the developments public.

Rubbishing the allegations, Madhusudan Reddy issued a statement in which he stated that his father G Narayana Reddy had purchased the said land in 2012.

“As there were incidents of trespassing, we approached the court which issued injunction orders in 2016. I was in the US for 20 years and returned three months ago as my father passed away and it is ridiculous that Ali is calling us a mafia. After my father’s death, I went with my mother to the land when Masood Ali and his associates threatened us by wielding loaded guns. It was done at the behest of Lucky Ali,” Reddy alleged.

Madhusudan insisted that the property belonged to him, and that it was ridiculous that Ali was dragging his sister-in-law's name into the matter. “I own this property and she (Rohini Sindhuri) has nothing to do with this. Just because he is a celebrity, he is trying to get public sympathy,” Reddy alleged.

Meanwhile, he also shared a copy of the FIR registered against the Ali brothers in Yelahanka New Town police on November 30, booking them for assault and criminal trespass.

Ali, on his part, has alleged that it was Madhusudan who had illegally entered his property with 35 people and a bulldozer and had threatened his family members recently.

Ali had then rushed to Amrutahalli police station where he was assured that the issue would be resolved. But the police did not help, he alleged.

BENGALURU: Well-known singer Lucky Ali has alleged that his property in Kenchenahalli near Yelahanka is being encroached upon by the land mafia, and has dragged the name of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her family members. Rebutting the allegations, the IAS officer’s brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy has alleged that it is Ali (64) who is troubling his family and Rohini Sindhuri has nothing to do with this, as the property belongs to him. The dispute is related to the land located in Kenchenahalli, which Maqsood Mahmood Ali — aka Lucky Ali, son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali — claims to be belonging to a trust, while Madhusudan Reddy has stated that the three-acre property was purchased from Lucky Ali’s brother Mansoor M Ali in 2012. On Sunday night, Lucky Ali posted on Facebook that he had filed a complaint with the Director General & Inspector General (DG & IG) of Police, Praveen Sood, and was bringing the same to public attention. Stating that he is currently in Dubai for work and hence it was urgent, the singer stated that his farm, which is a Trust Property, was being encroached upon illegally by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s husband, Sudhir Reddy, and his brother Madhusudan Reddy, alleging them to be from “the Bangalore Land Mafia”. Local police backing encroachers, alleges singer Ali has accused: “With the help of his (Sudhir Reddy) wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents. My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.” He further states in his post, “I wanted to meet you (DGP) before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint with the jurisdictional ACP. I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone at the farm. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land.” He then appealed for the state police chief’s help to stop the alleged illegal activity. He also mentioned that the final court hearing on the case is on December 7 and he had no choice other than making the developments public. Rubbishing the allegations, Madhusudan Reddy issued a statement in which he stated that his father G Narayana Reddy had purchased the said land in 2012. “As there were incidents of trespassing, we approached the court which issued injunction orders in 2016. I was in the US for 20 years and returned three months ago as my father passed away and it is ridiculous that Ali is calling us a mafia. After my father’s death, I went with my mother to the land when Masood Ali and his associates threatened us by wielding loaded guns. It was done at the behest of Lucky Ali,” Reddy alleged. Madhusudan insisted that the property belonged to him, and that it was ridiculous that Ali was dragging his sister-in-law's name into the matter. “I own this property and she (Rohini Sindhuri) has nothing to do with this. Just because he is a celebrity, he is trying to get public sympathy,” Reddy alleged. Meanwhile, he also shared a copy of the FIR registered against the Ali brothers in Yelahanka New Town police on November 30, booking them for assault and criminal trespass. Ali, on his part, has alleged that it was Madhusudan who had illegally entered his property with 35 people and a bulldozer and had threatened his family members recently. Ali had then rushed to Amrutahalli police station where he was assured that the issue would be resolved. But the police did not help, he alleged.