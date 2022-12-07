Home Cities Bengaluru

Marathahalli bridge underpass to ease traffic

The Palike had faced land acquisition issues as a place of worship was hesitant to part with the land.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:53 AM

Slow-moving traffic on Marathahalli bridge | Prasunna KP

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address traffic issues on Old Airport Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is constructing an underpass at a cost of Rs 6 crore at the railway bridge parallel to the  Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli. The crucial underpass project is expected to ease traffic at Kundalahalli and Old Airport Road. As traffic will take a hit for 20-30 days due to the project, the Traffic Department has appealed to the public to cooperate.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Jayashankar Reddy, Executive Engineer, Road Infrastructure, BBMP, said, “At present, motorists are forced to travel 1.5 km further to take a U-turn to reach Munnekolala and other areas.

Once the underpass is completed, motorists can use it at 200 m from Marathahalli junction.” Since one side of the work has already been completed and one main carriageway is open for motorists, the Traffic Department has hinted at slow-moving traffic on this stretch. While the Traffic Commissioner tweeted that motorists will face inconvenience for 20 days, BBMP engineers said the underpass work will take 30 days to complete.

The Palike had faced land acquisition issues as a place of worship was hesitant to part with the land. However, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali intervened and sorted the matter.

