Home Cities Bengaluru

Mid-December launch for Namma Clinics

The health department aims to provide easy access to basic healthcare to poor people.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Clinics, the health and wellness centres approved by the state government in 2022, are expected to roll out mid-December in two phases, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said. The commissioner held a meeting on Monday to review progress for preparedness of Namma Clinics in Bengaluru. In the first phase, 108 clinics will be launched, and the remaining 153 will be launched soon after. The capital investment in setting up the clinics is around Rs 3 lakh per clinic, according to Dr Thrilok Chandra. The total capital investment, besides the recurring expenses of salaries, comes to around Rs 7.3 crore for setting up the clinics in Bengaluru.

Dr AS Balasundar, chief health officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was also present at the review meeting. He said that civil work for Namna Clinics is complete, and recruitment of staff nurses, lab technicians, doctors and Group D employees for all 243 clinics is complete.

He also said that 150 clinics have been set up in government buildings, and the remaining have been set up in private rented buildings. In the past few weeks, certain complaints were raised by citizens about the poor quality of the clinics. Dr Balasundar addressed the issue and clarified that Namma Clinics were supposed to be sub-centre level health clinics, providing basic primary care. He said clinics were providing primary care or counselling for diseases such as diabetes, mental illness, hypertension or other communicable or non-communicable diseases.

The health department aims to provide easy access to basic healthcare to poor people. BBMP is in tune with the deadlines and is waiting for the health department’s order to start the initiative in Bengaluru, the chief health officer stated.

Ayushman Bharat cards to be distributed
The Karnataka health department will start distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards from December 8 to 5.09 crore people, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Clinics BBMP
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp