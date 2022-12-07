Mid-December launch for Namma Clinics

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Clinics, the health and wellness centres approved by the state government in 2022, are expected to roll out mid-December in two phases, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said. The commissioner held a meeting on Monday to review progress for preparedness of Namma Clinics in Bengaluru. In the first phase, 108 clinics will be launched, and the remaining 153 will be launched soon after. The capital investment in setting up the clinics is around Rs 3 lakh per clinic, according to Dr Thrilok Chandra. The total capital investment, besides the recurring expenses of salaries, comes to around Rs 7.3 crore for setting up the clinics in Bengaluru.

Dr AS Balasundar, chief health officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was also present at the review meeting. He said that civil work for Namna Clinics is complete, and recruitment of staff nurses, lab technicians, doctors and Group D employees for all 243 clinics is complete.

He also said that 150 clinics have been set up in government buildings, and the remaining have been set up in private rented buildings. In the past few weeks, certain complaints were raised by citizens about the poor quality of the clinics. Dr Balasundar addressed the issue and clarified that Namma Clinics were supposed to be sub-centre level health clinics, providing basic primary care. He said clinics were providing primary care or counselling for diseases such as diabetes, mental illness, hypertension or other communicable or non-communicable diseases.

The health department aims to provide easy access to basic healthcare to poor people. BBMP is in tune with the deadlines and is waiting for the health department’s order to start the initiative in Bengaluru, the chief health officer stated.

Ayushman Bharat cards to be distributed

The Karnataka health department will start distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards from December 8 to 5.09 crore people, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

