No chill, tuck away sweaters this December

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first week of December is over and most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are yet to experience the winter chill. On an average, the minimum temperature in most districts of the state has not dipped below 10 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in Bengaluru, the minimum temperature on an average is hovering around 16 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, confirmed that there is a delay in the onset of winter chill because of formation of systems and cloud cover. The officials said that rain in December is also not unusual, but there is certainly a delay in the arrival of dry and winter chill spell.

The officials also forecast the formation of systems over Tamil Nadu coast, which could further have an impact on the winter temperature of Bengaluru and most parts of south interior Karnataka.

“Due to the presence of cloud cover, the radiative cooling is not happening. Hence, there is no dip in temperature. The cloud cover is sending back the heat energy. Also, the easterly and north-easterly winds are prevailing, instead of the northerly winds, which help in a dry and cool temperature,” a senior official from IMD, Bengaluru, said.

The IMD officials recalled that a similar situation prevailed in 2016 when cyclone Vardah entered Tamil Nadu. They also said that the formation of systems is not ruled out till December 31, which will have an impact on the temperatures in most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

