Pain in the back?: Here is what to do

Dr Amrithlal A Mascarenhas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spinal cord injuries are quite common, especially among the elderly population owing to their age and other factors. Irrespective of age, spine surgery can be helpful to live a better quality of life. But not many aged people are ready to opt for spinal surgery when recommended. Many have a misbelief that undergoing spine surgery will lead to a wheelchair-bound life. Although spinal surgery is major surgery considering the spine bears majority of the body’s weight, evidence suggests that nearly 95 per cent of all spinal surgeries are successful. The majority of elderly people who have undergone spine surgery have seen improved mobility and pain relief.

How do doctors approach spine surgeries in the elderly?

n The type of surgery performed during spine surgery depends on the specific condition, the location of the problem, and the patient’s overall health. It also depends on the patient’s mental state. A pre-procedure discussion and planning are followed before the surgery.

The spine is weaker in older people, so stabilising the spine becomes more important. To strengthen the spine and correct the issue, surgery may involve placing screws and rods. Laminectomy is the most common type of surgery that releases pressure from the spinal cord or nerves by removing a portion of the vertebral bone. Other surgical procedures include discectomy, vertebroplasty, and spinal fusion.

Successful spine surgery is always dependent on quality care by a multidisciplinary team, ICU care, and management technology. As technology in healthcare advances, surgeons are increasingly using minimally invasive procedures like endoscopic spine surgery. Real-time spinal cord monitoring can help correct any problem that may arise during surgery. So, patients who have additional comorbid conditions can be treated more quickly and under better observation.

What are the challenges in spine surgeries in the elderly?

n Performing spine surgery in elderly patients presents many difficulties. They may have pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, certain cancers, low immunity, and osteoporosis, among others. Because of these conditions which can complicate surgery, they are at a higher risk of infections, bleeding, and blood clots. This explains why they hesitate to choose surgery in most cases. Furthermore, older people require more rehabilitation after surgery and have a longer recovery time. Despite these obstacles, elderly spine surgery can be extremely successful with adequate preparation.

Can we prevent spine problems?

n Early adulthood is the time to start managing spinal issues by leading a healthy lifestyle. However, older people can also develop healthy habits like eating a balanced diet and staying active by walking as much as they can.

Since falls are the most common injury in older people, they can result in serious injuries like hip fractures. Keeping their homes safe is the first step to prevent falls – install grab bars in the bathroom and remove trip hazards like throw rugs and electrical cords. In addition, regular exercise is recommended to strengthen and improve their balance.

(The consultant - spinal cord surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bangalore.)

