Court rejects anticipatory bail of Bengaluru Urban DC

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A magistrate court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas, who have moved the court after the police had summoned him in connection with Chilume, an NGO, in the voter data theft case. The Halasuru Gate police has been investigating the case after a complaint was filed by the BBMP, and had arrested 13 persons including the owners of Chilume.

Those who were arrested were first served summons, and “Anticipating the same, Srinivas had filed an anticipatory bail plea, whose hearing was reserved till December 8. The court has rejected his plea. He can approach the high court,” said an officer from Halasuru Gate police station.

After the DC’s bail plea was rejected, four BBMP revenue officers, who are in judicial custody, will find it difficult to get regular bail, he said.On Wednesday, S Rangappa, Commissioner, BBMP, Administration, who has been suspended, appeared before the sleuths and submitted a written reply.

Both Srinivas and Rangappa, who were appointed as Additional Electoral Registration Officers, were held accountable and suspended by the Election Commission after a case of impersonation, and fake cards of booth-level officers and booth-level committees were found with the NGO hired by the BBMP. The cards were allegedly issued by BBMP Revenue officials from Chickpet, Mahadevapura and Shivajinagar.

BENGALURU: A magistrate court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas, who have moved the court after the police had summoned him in connection with Chilume, an NGO, in the voter data theft case. The Halasuru Gate police has been investigating the case after a complaint was filed by the BBMP, and had arrested 13 persons including the owners of Chilume. Those who were arrested were first served summons, and “Anticipating the same, Srinivas had filed an anticipatory bail plea, whose hearing was reserved till December 8. The court has rejected his plea. He can approach the high court,” said an officer from Halasuru Gate police station. After the DC’s bail plea was rejected, four BBMP revenue officers, who are in judicial custody, will find it difficult to get regular bail, he said.On Wednesday, S Rangappa, Commissioner, BBMP, Administration, who has been suspended, appeared before the sleuths and submitted a written reply. Both Srinivas and Rangappa, who were appointed as Additional Electoral Registration Officers, were held accountable and suspended by the Election Commission after a case of impersonation, and fake cards of booth-level officers and booth-level committees were found with the NGO hired by the BBMP. The cards were allegedly issued by BBMP Revenue officials from Chickpet, Mahadevapura and Shivajinagar.