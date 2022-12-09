Home Cities Bengaluru

Man ends life after girl’s family calls off wedding 

The victim had reportedly given the girl’s family Rs 10 lakh for the wedding arrangements. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

BENGALURU:  Upset over his fiancee’s refusal to marry him, with just a few days left for the wedding, a 29-year-old private firm employee took his own life near the former’s residence at Hosapalya on Magadi Road. The victim has been identified as R Mohan Kumar, a resident of Thippasandra in Magadi. He was engaged to Kavyashree. Kumar’s family had reportedly even agreed to encourage Kavyashree to continue her studies after the wedding. The victim had reportedly even given the girl’s family Rs 10 lakh for the wedding arrangements. 

After coming across some rumour, however, the girl’s family summoned Kumar to their house and demanded that he cancel the wedding. They even refused to return the money, it is alleged. When Kumar and his parents went to Kavyashree’s house to sort out the issue, he was allegedly humiliated and forcibly pushed out of the house. Upset over all this, apart from the wedding being cancelled, he hanged himself. 

His father, H Rangaswamaiah (60), has filed a case against Kavyashree; her mother, Varalakshmamma; and a distant relative, Jayaramaiah. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the three accused. “The accused are absconding. We are checking if the victim has left any death note. Kumar is alleged to have given money to Varalakshmamma and Kavyashree on September 17,” said an officer.

The accused are alleged to have told the victim to end his life or they would only kill him if he tried to disturb Kavyashree. Kumar returned home with his parents. At around 3.30 am, he left home for work and four hours later, he went near his fiancee’s house and committed suicide, it is learnt.

