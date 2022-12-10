Home Cities Bengaluru

Students in Karnataka protest over glitches in new varsity management system

While the first batch of NEP students have already begun their second year, they are yet to receive their results, which has largely been attributed to the shift to the new UUCMS.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students, under the aegis of All India Democratic Students Organisation, stage a protest in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hundreds of students staged a protest across the state, including Bengaluru, on Friday, demanding that the results of the first batch under the National Education Policy (NEP) be released. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also demanded release of scholarship funds for graduate students. 

While the first batch of NEP students have already begun their second year, they are yet to receive their results, which has largely been attributed to the shift to the new Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). 

While the government has promised that UUCMS will streamline issues related to universities and colleges, students protested stating that the issues were caused and further agitated by the portal.
“Due to a change in both correction patterns and syllabus, the issuance of results is being delayed.

Even logging into the portal is almost impossible as there are server issues, so students haven’t been able to access their results.  The results also haven’t been issued by government and aided colleges, who are using UUCMS,” said Apoorva, AIDSO Bengaluru district convenor. 

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought rectification of several issues, both with the UUCMS as well as the newly introduced Karnataka Learning Management System (KLMS). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy AIDSO Unified University and College Management System
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp