Students in Karnataka protest over glitches in new varsity management system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students staged a protest across the state, including Bengaluru, on Friday, demanding that the results of the first batch under the National Education Policy (NEP) be released. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also demanded release of scholarship funds for graduate students.

While the first batch of NEP students have already begun their second year, they are yet to receive their results, which has largely been attributed to the shift to the new Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).

While the government has promised that UUCMS will streamline issues related to universities and colleges, students protested stating that the issues were caused and further agitated by the portal.

“Due to a change in both correction patterns and syllabus, the issuance of results is being delayed.

Even logging into the portal is almost impossible as there are server issues, so students haven’t been able to access their results. The results also haven’t been issued by government and aided colleges, who are using UUCMS,” said Apoorva, AIDSO Bengaluru district convenor.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought rectification of several issues, both with the UUCMS as well as the newly introduced Karnataka Learning Management System (KLMS).

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students staged a protest across the state, including Bengaluru, on Friday, demanding that the results of the first batch under the National Education Policy (NEP) be released. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also demanded release of scholarship funds for graduate students. While the first batch of NEP students have already begun their second year, they are yet to receive their results, which has largely been attributed to the shift to the new Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). While the government has promised that UUCMS will streamline issues related to universities and colleges, students protested stating that the issues were caused and further agitated by the portal. “Due to a change in both correction patterns and syllabus, the issuance of results is being delayed. Even logging into the portal is almost impossible as there are server issues, so students haven’t been able to access their results. The results also haven’t been issued by government and aided colleges, who are using UUCMS,” said Apoorva, AIDSO Bengaluru district convenor. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought rectification of several issues, both with the UUCMS as well as the newly introduced Karnataka Learning Management System (KLMS).