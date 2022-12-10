Through tinted lens

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jennifer Lopez started the Christmas fever early when she dropped her picture in a red suit – accessorising it with tinted red sunglasses – on her Instagram handle. Seems like retro-tinted glasses are quite a trend among fashionistas now. Apart from JLo, this style has become popular with many international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna as well as B-Town sensations like Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal who have also hopped onto the bandwagon.

The craze for tinted glasses – in red, orange, and yellow – has also caught up with trendsetters in the city. Pranwesha Kundu, with her pink-tinted sunglasses and boho look, grabbed all the attention at the recently-concluded music concert, Echoes of Earth. “I do a lot of international music festivals where I come across styles which would not have come to India. The first time I spotted tinted glasses was at Tomorrowland in 2018. It was such a vibe that I fell in love with it. It’s understated and at the same time, so chic and makes a statement,” says Kundu, a model and content creator. Out of all the celebrities, Kundu feels JLo carries tinted glasses like a ‘boss woman’!

While many feel that tinted glasses bring in a boho chic look, actor and TV presenter Shanu Suresh says it completely depends on how you style it. “It surely gives a very day-look vibe. But it is also quite versatile. For example, you can pair the tinted glasses to suit your style and make it formal-yet-chic. It can be paired with any outfit. It is one of the must-picks during my holidays,” says Suresh. Her point is well justified if one looks at Ranveer Singh’s recent looks of teaming up a formal suit with his tinted glasses.

If you are someone who doesn’t mind spending some extra bucks, then some of the luxury brands you can check out for these glasses are Gucci, Carrera and Cutler and Gross. “Cutler and Gross is known for the tinted glasses but Carrera makes glasses with tinted lenses which are dramatic and bold. One of the USPs of luxury brands is quality,” says Meghana Manay, CEO of SR Gopal Rao Opticians and Optometrists. Apart from looks, people don’t mind doubling it up as nightwear glasses. “When you spend on luxury brands, it costs a lot of money, so the usage has to be more than just looks. The yellow tints are usually popular picks for its dual usage as night vision glasses as well,” she adds.

