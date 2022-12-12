Bengaluru: Railway porter returns 100g of gold worth Rs 4.8 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman passenger, who lost a box containing 100 gram of gold at KSR Bengaluru station on Sunday morning, got it back within a few hours, thanks to an honest porter. The gold is valued at around Rs 4.8 lakh.

Mohammed Eizaz, a licensed porter (rail sahayak), found the box and handed it over to the Deputy Station Manager, said an official release. The box’s owner, Sangeetha, had alighted from the Talagupa-Mysuru Express with her family around 5 am. The family planned to take a connecting train to Bangarapet and after waiting at platform 10 for nearly two hours, they came to platform 6 to catch the next train.

During this time, she realised that her box with gold, which she had placed in the side pocket of her bag, was missing and approached the City Railway Police for help. The railway official, who was given the box by the porter, alerted the Railway Protection Force. The items were identified and handed over to the rightful owner in the presence of railway police after the completion of legal formalities.

The passenger conveyed her gratitude to the entire railway team, especially the railway sahayak.

Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (administration) said Eizaz will be rewarded suitably.

