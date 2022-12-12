Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s official: Aviva Bidapa, Abishek Ambareesh get engaged

Aviva Bidapa and Abishek Ambareesh got engaged in a private ceremony with close family members and the film fraternity in attendance
 

Published: 12th December 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

The newly-engaged couple with Abishek Ambareesh’s mother and MP, Sumalatha.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The gloomy weather had no effect on the Ambareesh-Bidapa household as it turned out to be one of the happiest days of their lives. Actor Abishek Ambareesh, son of late Rebel Star Ambareesh and actor-politician Sumalatha got engaged on Sunday to fashion designer Aviva Bidapa, daughter of Judith and Prasad Bidapa, fashion guru. The ceremony took place at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru with close family and friends from the industry present.  

The guest list included Challenging Star Darshan, Rocking Couple Yash and Radhika Pandit, politicians R Ashok, and Dr K Sudhakar among many others. The director of his next film, Kaali, Krishna and Swapna Krishna were also present to wish the couple the best.

Music director Guru Kiran and his wife who were also in attendance said the newly couple looked absolutely beautiful. “I have known Abi since he was a little boy. Ambareesh uncle’s family is like my own. It was a small gathering where everyone knew each other. Many people have travelled from across the globe to attend this ceremony. Abi is also that sort of a person who people will go out of their way for. I wish for the couple to be happy,” says an elated Guru Kiran.

Abishek looked dapper in a traditional kurta-pyjama along with a silk jacket with embroidered work on it, while Aviva sported a light pink traditional pink saree which was paired with a designer blouse from the label by her friend, Megha Kapoor. 

The couple, who has been dating for the last four years, is said to be tying the knot in early 2023. On the professional side, Abishek has two movies in the pipeline- Bad Manners and Kaali.

