Demand for home stays, service apartments sees surge in Bengaluru

Apart from searches for hotels, searches for bars, fast food, food delivery, and dhabas made up the top-five most searched services.

BENGALURU: After a two-year hiatus, the hospitality sector in the city is witnessing a boom, amidst year-end festivities. According to the latest Justdial Consumer Insights, the demand for home stays and service apartments is the highest in Bengaluru city, compared to the rest of the country. Homestays and 3-star hotels have contributed to almost 60 per cent of the searches for hotels for the Christmas holidays, the survey report showed. The other places where demand was high were Mumbai and Delhi.

The survey, also showed popular tourist destinations such as Kodagu, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Goa among the others that have seen an increase in demand in home stays and star hotels, apart from Tier-1 cities of Mumbai and Delhi. Demand for service apartments and 4-star hotels made up the topfive categories of hotels in demand during this holiday season.

Demand for hotels has gone up by 17 per cent, which is on par with pre-Covid levels, while demand for home stays saw a meteoric 135 per cent jump, and that for 3-star hotels rose by 18 per cent, while that for others remained stable. Apart from searches for hotels, searches for bars, fast food, food delivery, and dhabas made up the top-five most searched services.

Hotels dominated with 27 per cent of the overall searches, followed by bars at 23 per cent, Fast food at 18 per cent, food delivery at 17 per cent, and dhabas at 14 per cent. Commenting on the trends, Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said: “It is encouraging to see that the hospitality and F&B industries are witnessing a surge in demand as we hit the phase for year-end festivities.”

