‘Fine’ plan: How safe is Bengaluru's nightlife? 

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few days ago on a seemingly normal Bengaluru night, Karthik Patri and his wife were hastily approached by two policemen and asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for walking on the street after 11pm. The couple, at first, was taken aback and then realised the gravity of the situation as things started to go south.

The demands of the police officers were absurd and more importantly, unlawful. The two policemen from the Sampigehalli Police Station have been suspended after Patri took to Twitter to share the experience. While this case can be seen as one that got justice, it has brought up a graver question in the back of everyone’s minds. Is Bengaluru safe at night? CE speaks to citizens to find out if there has been a pattern of similar incidents.

VENKAT RAMAN, college student

I have faced two such instances. The first happened around July this year. I was walking in and around my own locality (B K Circle) at around 1.30 am when a policeman pulled up near me and started grilling me with questions about what I was doing and why I was out at night. He then took my phone and started checking. Eventually, I had to call my brother to prove that I in fact lived in the area. Before he let me go, he threatened me saying that if I was not home by 10 pm every day, and if he sees me the next time, he would definitely take some action.

SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI, edtech professional

I have been living in the city for the past two years and one day, I was hanging out with my office colleague at around 11pm, when the police randomly came on the bike and started questioning us. They asked for ID proof, took photographs of it saying they were searching for a suspect in a case, and asked us to go home. But in my experience, this has been an isolated incident. The city doesn’t have much of a nightlife as most clubs shut fairly early and the police safely patrol at night.

RISHABH HARJANI, jewellery store owner

I feel there must be a deeper reason as to why that couple was arrested that night. I don’t think they were just walking. I mean, I walk at night quite often at very odd hours with other people and have never been in such a situation. Bengaluru is a super chilled -out city. In my experience, the cops in our city have been pretty relaxed.

POOJA SHARMA, fitness influencer

I have never faced anything in Bengaluru. I have always felt this is the safest city to be in. When I am on the road all alone, I have never undergone any sketchy situation. I was very surprised when I found out what happened to that couple because it was such a huge contrast to the events in my life. Maybe there are more instances like this, in that case, it is good that they are getting attention. In my experience, I have never been scared of going out at night in Bengaluru. I feel very safe here.

KEVIN KUNJUMON, IT professional

Once, I was returning to my place with my brother on my bike when police officers showed up behind us on their bikes and started honking at us so that we could stop. I did not understand it as I was wearing a helmet and following all the rules. This was at 9 pm and not on the main road. As soon as we got off the bike, they started patting my entire body. They took my phone and wallet without even asking me. They demanded that I open my phone and my gallery. They weren’t even asking for anything, they were just

doing everything on their own. Eventually, they let us go.

