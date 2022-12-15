Home Cities Bengaluru

Hebbal flyover revamp to restart in Bengaluru

A top BDA official said two lanes will be built in the direction from the airport towards the city only on the first level apart from an underpass.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Hebbal flyover, Image used for representational purposes only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The revamp of the perennially jampacked Hebbal flyover by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which was stopped completely in April 2019, is finally set to restart. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday gave the BDA the green signal after it agreed to go back to its original plan of carrying out numerous infra works only on the first level of the flyover. It has given up its plans to build at the second level.

A top BDA official said two lanes will be built in the direction from the airport towards the city only on the first level apart from an underpass. “People entering the city from the airport, who face massive congestion at the Hebbal flyover presently as well as those coming from Yelahanka, Doddaballapur, Jakkur, Doddaballapur, Gauribidanur, Sahakar Nagar, Coffee Board Layout and surrounding areas will benefit from this.”

BMRCL had made the BDA stop work in 2019 apprehensive of the new structures posing issues for its two separate Metro lines which would pass above and beyond the flyover. The State’s High Powered Committee held two meetings this year (April 28 and September 12) with all  agencies to break the deadlock over the issue.

TNIE has a copy of the order issued by BMRCL which states that the Phase-3 Metro on Outer Ring Road West up to Kempapura across Hebbal flyover and Phase-3A Metro from Sarjapur to Hebbal go beyond Hebbal flyover. “All the structures, including widening of the existing flyover and loops and ramps for different directions, should be provided only at Level-1, below or at the end of the existing flyover. The proposed underpass should be planned taking into consideration the alignment and piers of Phase-3 Metro,” it stressed.

PJB Constructions Pvt Ltd was awarded the contract for Rs 80 crore and BDA had already released Rs 25 crore to it. “The foundation work for the project was completed before work was ordered to be stopped,” explained another BDA source. “There will be some cost escalation due to the three-year gap and we will be paying that to the contractor. But work can start shortly,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hebbal flyover BDA BMRCL
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp