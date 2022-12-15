Home Cities Bengaluru

IIIT-Bangalore installs rooftop solar power system

Published: 15th December 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore installed a 500 kVA rooftop solar power system in its campus recently. It was inaugurated by S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, IIIT-B governing body. 

The solar power system offers 498.43 KWP capacity which is nearly 40 per cent of the power requirement of the institute. 

IIIT-B has installed 393 solar panels on rooftops and has upgraded its infrastructure to tap green energy. Jagadish P Patil, Chief Administration Officer, said, “Our power requirement has shot up to 22% as there is an increase in student strength and upgradation of infrastructure. With this solar power system, we can reduce 40 per cent on the overall power bill.” 

