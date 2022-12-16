Commercial operations of Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 only by early 2023

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commercial operations of the much-awaited Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will happen only by early 2023. Prime Minister Modi had formally launched the Rs 5,000-crore project on November 11 with airport authorities announcing December-end as the deadline for the launch of domestic operations.

The original deadline of March 2021 never materialised due to the pandemic.

The 2,55,661 sq m terminal, designed as a tribute to the garden city, can cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually.

Multiple sources inside the airport told The New Indian Express that there are no signs of the launch happening within two weeks due to numerous incomplete works. Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) did not give any specific launch date and said details on when it would be launched would be made public next week.

“BIAL will be officially announcing the start of Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 operations very soon,” said an official statement. No other details were shared.

A source familiar with the developments said, “There is no way it can be launched now. Some important finishing works are yet to be completed for the launch of domestic operations. We are given to understand it would happen by January 15.” Another source inside the airport said that February 15 could be a possibility.

With BIAL not forthcoming with any info, TNIE spoke to different stakeholders here. "The multi-modal transport hub with car parking is not yet ready. It would be a very long walk to T2 if public have to park their car in T1’s bay and walk here. Flyers cannot walk so far with luggage. Though the distance between the two terminals is only 200 metres, one cannot enter T2 from T1 and vice versa now,” a source said. Another source said that electrical works are yet to be completed. “The landscaping was done on the exterior alone to make it look good during the launch but landscaping inside is yet to be done,” said a staffer.

None of the airlines spoken to by TNIE said they are scheduled to operate any flight from the new terminal this year.

Much work remains to be done for the international operations at T2, slated for mid-2023. “The immigration checks area, baggage scanning, retail outlets, installation of full body cameras…there is much to be done here but they still have enough time for it,” said a source based inside the airport.

CISF to boost its strength by 60%

Related agencies are gearing up for the development. The Central Industrial Security Force, which plays a crucial role in the scanning of passengers and baggage and is responsible for overall airport security will be increasing its existing staff strength of nearly 2,200 personnel by 60 percent. The airport police station here would also be increasing its staff strength hugely to cater to the increase in passengers, said a source.

BENGALURU: Commercial operations of the much-awaited Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will happen only by early 2023. Prime Minister Modi had formally launched the Rs 5,000-crore project on November 11 with airport authorities announcing December-end as the deadline for the launch of domestic operations. The original deadline of March 2021 never materialised due to the pandemic. The 2,55,661 sq m terminal, designed as a tribute to the garden city, can cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually. Multiple sources inside the airport told The New Indian Express that there are no signs of the launch happening within two weeks due to numerous incomplete works. Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) did not give any specific launch date and said details on when it would be launched would be made public next week. “BIAL will be officially announcing the start of Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 operations very soon,” said an official statement. No other details were shared. A source familiar with the developments said, “There is no way it can be launched now. Some important finishing works are yet to be completed for the launch of domestic operations. We are given to understand it would happen by January 15.” Another source inside the airport said that February 15 could be a possibility. With BIAL not forthcoming with any info, TNIE spoke to different stakeholders here. "The multi-modal transport hub with car parking is not yet ready. It would be a very long walk to T2 if public have to park their car in T1’s bay and walk here. Flyers cannot walk so far with luggage. Though the distance between the two terminals is only 200 metres, one cannot enter T2 from T1 and vice versa now,” a source said. Another source said that electrical works are yet to be completed. “The landscaping was done on the exterior alone to make it look good during the launch but landscaping inside is yet to be done,” said a staffer. None of the airlines spoken to by TNIE said they are scheduled to operate any flight from the new terminal this year. Much work remains to be done for the international operations at T2, slated for mid-2023. “The immigration checks area, baggage scanning, retail outlets, installation of full body cameras…there is much to be done here but they still have enough time for it,” said a source based inside the airport. CISF to boost its strength by 60% Related agencies are gearing up for the development. The Central Industrial Security Force, which plays a crucial role in the scanning of passengers and baggage and is responsible for overall airport security will be increasing its existing staff strength of nearly 2,200 personnel by 60 percent. The airport police station here would also be increasing its staff strength hugely to cater to the increase in passengers, said a source.