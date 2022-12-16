Health, wellness cloud for LGBTQIA+ launched in Bengaluru              

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world’s first health and wellness cloud -- Borderless.lgbt -- dedicated to bring healthcare services to the doorsteps of the LGBTQIA+ community was launched in Bengaluru on Thursday. India is now the second country after Vietnam to have this initiative which will offer a space with clinical competence with no judgement for LGBTQIA+ people to freely express their problems.

Dr Wei Siang You, founder, chairman, Borderless Healthcare Group, told TNIE that Bengaluru was selected for the launch of the initiative in the country as it is the Silicon Valley of India. “India has started to accept people from the LGBTQIA+ community and has moved forward from the traditional thinking. The country has great potential for the health and wellness cloud,” he said. Elaborating on the initiative, Dr Wei said with the cloud, clinics can be accessed on a mobile phone, computer system and even a smart TV.

